Best Week of the Year. Period

by Brandon Williams
This will be the best sports weekend of the year as high school and college football, high school volleyball and swimming will also have the opening of the Rockets regular season along with the first three games of the American League Championship Series. This is a local sports fan’s dream week.

Wednesday: Game 1 of the American League Championship Series begins with the Astros hosting the winner of the Guardians/Yankees series beginning at 7:37pm. The game will be aired live on TBS.

Girls basketball teams can begin their first days of practice as the 2022-23 regular season tips off in less than a month.

Texas City’s swim team will host a tri-meet that includes Galveston Ball and Dayton at the Doyle Natatorium at 5:00pm.

The Rockets begin the 2022-23 NBA regular season with a visit to the Hawks beginning at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:00pm. 

Thursday: Game 2 of the American League Championship Series begins with the Astros hosting the winner of the Guardians/Yankees series beginning at 7:37pm. The game will be aired live on TBS.

Friday: The high school football slate will have Clear Creek at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), Brazoswood at Clear Falls (Veterans Memorial), Clear Lake at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Columbia at La Marque, Port Neches-Groves at Santa Fe and Texas City at Dayton each beginning at 7:00pm. Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock kicks off at 7:30pm.

The high school volleyball schedule begins with Clear Falls at Clear Lake at 4:15pm, followed by Clear Creek at Dickinson at 5:15pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Hempstead at Hitchcock and Santa Fe at Texas City are each 6:00pm matches, while Columbia at La Marque gets going at 6:30pm.

The Rockets welcome the Grizzlies in their 2022-23 home opener at Toyota Center. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm, with gametime starting at 7:00pm.

Saturday: The ALCS swings to either Cleveland or New York for Game 3 against the Astros with gametime starting at 5:07pm.

Galveston Ball looks to remain undefeated in district play when the Tors travel to face Houston Waltrip for a 1:00pm kickoff.

The college football schedule begins with Kansas at Baylor (ESPN2) and Houston at Navy (ESPNU) at 11:00am. Rice at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+), Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah (ESPN+) and Texas Southern at Alcorn State (ESPN+) are each 2:00pm starts, while #20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State (ABC13) starts at 2:30pm. Prairie View at Lamar (ESPN3) starts at 4:00pm, followed by Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC Network) beginning at 6:30pm with Sam Houston State at Utah Tech (ESPN+) finishing up the schedule at 8:00pm.

Milwaukee awaits the Rockets as they make their only regular season appearance against the Bucks beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

