Saying Farewell to Her Year as National Juneteenth Queen

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Aceia Spade and her family moved from Alabama to Eugene Oregon when she was in seventh grade. “I made it my number one priority to be a part of Juneteenth celebrations in Oregon,” shared Aceia. She has won several Juneteenth titles in Oregon. Last year she was crowned National Miss Juneteenth.

She made her walk across the stage and waved her final wave as the reigning National Miss Juneteenth in Galveston on Saturday.

Speaking to the hopeful young ladies who came to compete in the 2023 National Juneteenth Pageant, she asked them to stay humble, remember where they came from and keep it classy. Her speech was briefly interrupted by her own teary eyes as she reflected on the past year and what it has meant to her.

She fulfilled her final duties as Miss Juneteenth 2022 in Galveston on Saturday crowning the new queen.