Saturday, October 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Area Schools Begin Reality of Achieving State Dreams
Vollyball

Area Schools Begin Reality of Achieving State Dreams

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The stage is almost set for the bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

The “almost” was decided on Friday as Galveston Ball, La Porte and Texas City played for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 18-5A. Ball and Texas City faced off with the winner taking on La Porte for the right to advance into the postseason.

That fourth place team will join five other area teams that will each be in action on Tuesday, beginning with Clear Falls taking on Pearland at Santa Fe High School beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Spring and Shadow Creek at Alvin High School starting at 6:00pm. Clear Creek, the third CCISD team from District 24-6A, takes on Alvin at 6:30pm in a match that will be played at Dickinson High School.

In Class 5A, Friendswood begins their bid to return to the state Final Four when the Mustangs meet Baytown Sterling at Clear Lake High School at 6:00pm, with Friendswood meets Nederland at Goose Creek Memorial High School at 7:00pm.

The Class 5A and 6A state semifinals will be held on November 18, with the state championship being played the following evening.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dickinson alum Brandolyn Freeman

Dickinson volleyball team’s successful “Dig Pink” fundraising efforts

Playoff Bids on the Line for Volleyball

Santa Fe High School volleyball team honored

Santa Fe, Dickinson honored their senior volleyball players

The La Marque Lady Cougars are CHAMPIONS!!!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close