Area Schools Begin Reality of Achieving State Dreams

The stage is almost set for the bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

The “almost” was decided on Friday as Galveston Ball, La Porte and Texas City played for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 18-5A. Ball and Texas City faced off with the winner taking on La Porte for the right to advance into the postseason.

That fourth place team will join five other area teams that will each be in action on Tuesday, beginning with Clear Falls taking on Pearland at Santa Fe High School beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Spring and Shadow Creek at Alvin High School starting at 6:00pm. Clear Creek, the third CCISD team from District 24-6A, takes on Alvin at 6:30pm in a match that will be played at Dickinson High School.

In Class 5A, Friendswood begins their bid to return to the state Final Four when the Mustangs meet Baytown Sterling at Clear Lake High School at 6:00pm, with Friendswood meets Nederland at Goose Creek Memorial High School at 7:00pm.

The Class 5A and 6A state semifinals will be held on November 18, with the state championship being played the following evening.