Dickinson’s volleyball team added extra cheer during Friday’s match against Deer Park as the cheerleaders from Hughes Road Elementary came to offer their support. The Gators made the most of the opportunity as they won the match 3-1 and entered the week with a 6-1 record in District 24-6A.
