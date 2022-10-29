Saturday, October 29, 2022
“Coach” Turtle Makes Debut on Island

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach” and was created by Reed in honor of the Ray T. Sheppard youth baseball league. 

The Sheppard League was named after legendary Ray T. Sheppard who coached from 1931 to 1968 at Galveston’s Central High School, which was the first Texas public high school for black students. Sheppard himself had been a professional baseball player in the Negro Leagues serving as a shortstop and third baseman from 1924 to 1932. 

