By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor
David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for
Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled
the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The
newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”
and was created by Reed in honor of the Ray T. Sheppard youth baseball
league.
The Sheppard League was named after legendary Ray T. Sheppard who
coached from 1931 to 1968 at Galveston’s Central High School, which was
the first Texas public high school for black students. Sheppard himself had
been a professional baseball player serving as a
shortstop and third baseman from 1924 to 1932.
“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND
