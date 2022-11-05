Saturday, November 5, 2022
Vote. It Matters, Vote.

by Brandon Williams
We’re not here to tell you who to vote for, nor are we here to throw our support behind a particular candidate, yet this Tuesday is the day where your right to vote is presented to you.

Your vote counts. You live in a nation where that right to select candidates who share your beliefs and vision of what America looks like came at a cost that we will acknowledge on Friday with solemn retrospection.

My father instilled in me the importance of voting at an early age. I have vague memories of the work he and my uncles did to help improve the impact of the black vote in the Texas City area during the 1970s, but those moments became the foundation of my desire to elect like minded officials no matter if I was attending college in San Marcos or living in Gresham, OR. “If you don’t vote, you don’t complain (although my dad said something more blunt than “complain”)” are his words that will forever echo in my heart.

(Well, that and why he thought the 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers was the greatest team in sports history)

Like 98 percent of you, I will be happy to wake up Wednesday morning without being bombarded with political ads (if only we could get rid of the LIMU Emu and Doug ads from Liberty Mutual, what a wonderful world it would be). The best way to get to that joyful moment is to take a moment of your Tuesday and vote. If we can wait in line to get pies for the holidays, we can do the same for voting. If we can rearrange our schedules in order to be home in time for the Amazon Prime van to arrive, then we can do the same when it comes to contributing our part toward building a nation we can all be proud of.

Vote. It matters.

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

