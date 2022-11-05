Vote. It Matters, Vote.

We’re not here to tell you who to vote for, nor are we here to throw our support behind a particular candidate, yet this Tuesday is the day where your right to vote is presented to you.

Your vote counts. You live in a nation where that right to select candidates who share your beliefs and vision of what America looks like came at a cost that we will acknowledge on Friday with solemn retrospection.

My father instilled in me the importance of voting at an early age. I have vague memories of the work he and my uncles did to help improve the impact of the black vote in the Texas City area during the 1970s, but those moments became the foundation of my desire to elect like minded officials no matter if I was attending college in San Marcos or living in Gresham, OR. “If you don’t vote, you don’t complain (although my dad said something more blunt than “complain”)” are his words that will forever echo in my heart.

(Well, that and why he thought the 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers was the greatest team in sports history)

Like 98 percent of you, I will be happy to wake up Wednesday morning without being bombarded with political ads (if only we could get rid of the LIMU Emu and Doug ads from Liberty Mutual, what a wonderful world it would be). The best way to get to that joyful moment is to take a moment of your Tuesday and vote. If we can wait in line to get pies for the holidays, we can do the same for voting. If we can rearrange our schedules in order to be home in time for the Amazon Prime van to arrive, then we can do the same when it comes to contributing our part toward building a nation we can all be proud of.

Vote. It matters.

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper