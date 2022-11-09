Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Galveston’s Mr. Taco had its share of fans watching the Astros decisive Game 6

by Brandon Williams
Local fans were among those celebrating the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Galveston’s Mr. Taco had its share of fans watching the decisive Game 6 while others, such as Texas City’s Andrea King and her family, were in attendance at Minute Maid Park. While area schools were in business on Monday, rest assured each of the area’s school districts had their share of those infected with AstrosFlu as the only cure was to go to Houston and attend the championship parade.

