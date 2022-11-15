Four Teams Left Holding Title Dreams

Four local teams will be in high school football playoff action in the area round on Friday. Clear Falls plays C.E. King at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 2 matchup, while Clear Springs hosts Atascocita at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 clash, while Dickinson travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium to face defending state champion North Shore in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 showdown. All three games will start at 7:00pm.

Hitchcock will take on Woodville at Anahuac’s White Stadium in a 3A, Region III, Division I meeting at 7:30pm.

Wednesday: There is one girls’ high school basketball game on the schedule as Fort Bend Marshall at Clear Creek starts at 7:00pm.

The Rockets take a quick road trip up I-45 to meet the Mavericks at 7:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest gets underway with the pregame show at 7:00pm.

Thursday: Tournament time for area girls’ basketball teams will include Clear Springs and Friendswood at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament in Pasadena, while La Marque is at the Stafford Tournament. Meanwhile, the boys’ high school hoops tourney slate will have Clear Brook and state-ranked Dickinson at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational, with Clear Creekl traveling to La Joya to compete in the South Texas Shootout.

Texas City’s dive team will host its annual Turkey Bowl, a two-day event at the Doyle Natatorium.

Friday: On the boys’ high school basketball schedule, Cy Woods at Clear Springs tips off at 6:00pm, followed by Galveston O’Connell at Friendswood at 6:30pm. Channelview at state-ranked La Marque and Santa Fe at Aldine each start at 7:00pm, with state-ranked Hitchcock at Iowa Colony starting at 7:30pm.

Girls’ high school basketball will have La Marque at Texas City starting at 530pm. Hitchcock at Brookshire Royal is at 6:00pm, with La Porte at Dickinsonm starting at 7:00pm.

The West Houston TISCA Invitational will be at Cy Fair High School, a two-day swimming and diving meet that will pit the top qualifiers in the Houston area in an early look at the regional finals early next year.

The Rockets are back home to host the Pacers starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 7:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The college football schedule starts with UMass at Texas A&M (ESPN+) at 11:00am, followed by Texas-San Antonio at Rice (ESPN+) and Southern Utah at Sam Houston State (ESPN+) at 12:00pm. Houston at East Carolina, Texas Southern at Alabama A&M and Prairie View at Mississippi Valley State are each 1:00pm starts, with Houston Christian at Tarleton (ESPN+) begins at 2:00pm, while #18 Texas at Kansas (FS1) and Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian (ESPN+) both starting at 2:30pm. Lamar at McNeese (ESPN3) starts at 7:00pm.