Sports

Four Teams Left Holding Title Dreams

by Brandon Williams
Four local teams will be in high school football playoff action in the area round on Friday. Clear Falls plays C.E. King at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 2 matchup, while Clear Springs hosts Atascocita at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 clash, while Dickinson travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium to face defending state champion North Shore in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 showdown. All three games will start at 7:00pm.

Hitchcock will take on Woodville at Anahuac’s White Stadium in a 3A, Region III, Division I meeting at 7:30pm.

Wednesday: There is one girls’ high school basketball game on the schedule as Fort Bend Marshall at Clear Creek starts at 7:00pm.

The Rockets take a quick road trip up I-45 to meet the Mavericks at 7:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest gets underway with the pregame show at 7:00pm.

Thursday: Tournament time for area girls’ basketball teams will include Clear Springs and Friendswood at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament in Pasadena, while La Marque is at the Stafford Tournament. Meanwhile, the boys’ high school hoops tourney slate will have Clear Brook and state-ranked Dickinson at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational, with Clear Creekl traveling to La Joya to compete in the South Texas Shootout.

Texas City’s dive team will host its annual Turkey Bowl, a two-day event at the Doyle Natatorium.

Friday: On the boys’ high school basketball schedule, Cy Woods at Clear Springs tips off at 6:00pm, followed by Galveston O’Connell at Friendswood at 6:30pm. Channelview at state-ranked La Marque and Santa Fe at Aldine each start at 7:00pm, with state-ranked Hitchcock at Iowa Colony starting at 7:30pm.

Girls’ high school basketball will have La Marque at Texas City starting at 530pm. Hitchcock at Brookshire Royal is at 6:00pm, with La Porte at Dickinsonm starting at 7:00pm.

The West Houston TISCA Invitational will be at Cy Fair High School, a two-day swimming and diving meet that will pit the top qualifiers in the Houston area in an early look at the regional finals early next year.

The Rockets are back home to host the Pacers starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 7:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The college football schedule starts with UMass at Texas A&M (ESPN+) at 11:00am, followed by Texas-San Antonio at Rice (ESPN+) and Southern Utah at Sam Houston State (ESPN+) at 12:00pm. Houston at East Carolina, Texas Southern at Alabama A&M and Prairie View at Mississippi Valley State are each 1:00pm starts, with Houston Christian at Tarleton (ESPN+) begins at 2:00pm, while #18 Texas at Kansas (FS1) and Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian (ESPN+) both starting at 2:30pm. Lamar at McNeese (ESPN3) starts at 7:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

