Thursday, November 17, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Make dinner memorable with manicotti
Food

Make dinner memorable with manicotti

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Few cuisine styles are as diverse and beloved as those that have been exported from the Mediterranean nation of Italy. From pasta to pizza and everything in between, the rich and savory flavors of Italian cuisine are enjoyed across the globe.

Italian restaurants can be found in many cities and towns throughout the world. However, it’s just as easy to create traditional, mouthwatering dishes at home with simple ingredients. Manicotti is a popular pasta dish that can be filled with cheese or other ingredients, and topped with a traditional tomato sauce or other saucy creations. The word “manicotti” is the plural form of “manicotto,” which translates to “little sleeves” in Italian. They’re meant to be stuffed and baked.

While manicotti may seem complex, they’re rather easy to prepare. Enjoy this recipe for “Mom’s Homemade Manicotti with Crepes (Crespelle)” courtesy of the blog 3 Italian Sisters (www.3italiansisters.com). They present well for the holidays or any special occasion.

Mom’s Homemade Manicotti with Crepes (Crespelle)

Yields approximately 20 crepes

Serving size: 2 to 3 crepes per person

Crepes

4 extra large eggs

1 cup flour

11/4 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Butter for pan

Ricotta filling

3 pounds part skim or whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 cup fresh parsley, minced

1/2 cup grated pecorino romano cheese

2 extra large eggs, scrambled

1 pound mozzarella cheese cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

Premade tomato or meat sauce

Put all the crepe ingredients into a blender. Blend till smooth; scrape sides if necessary and blend again till all ingredients are blended well.

Melt a little butter in a 9″ nonstick frying pan over medium heat.

Pour in small amount of batter and swirl to cover bottom of it with a thin film. Cook for approximately 20 seconds and turn to the other side and cook for another 20 seconds. Transfer crepe to plate. Continue until all batter is finished. Crepes can be stacked on top of each other. If you aren’t using them right away, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for 3 days or freeze for up to one month.

Ricotta filling: Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and set aside to fill crepes.

Take 1 tablespoon of ricotta filling onto each crepe and roll gently and place on a cookie sheet, seam side down.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Layer large casserole pan with your favorite tomato or meat sauce. Place single layer of rolled manicotti in the casserole pan on top of sauce. Ladle thin layer of sauce on top of manicotti and sprinkle with additional mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted. DE22B427

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Delicious soup perfect for the season

Whip up a Meal for Quick Entertaining 

This creamy cheesecake can be the hit of any party

A Magical Dessert for Halloween Gatherings

Octoberfest

Calling all Mutton Bustin’ riders!!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close