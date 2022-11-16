TC Boys’ Hoops Coach Lands Milestone Victory

By Texas City Athletic Department
Congratulations to Texas City High School head boys’ basketball coach Chris Mason on his 500th career win. The victory came with a win over Clear Brook by a score of 56-54. The win was a down to the wire victory with Stings Senior Clovis McCain hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Stings the win in their first game of the 2022-23 season. McCain had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Tristan Blackmon had 10 points and 3 rebounds and Glenn Parker had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. The Stings continued their season on Tuesday at Houston Legacy HS with a 7:00pm varsity starting time.
Coach Mason is a graduate of Lamesa High School and had an all-star career playing at Angelo State University and has served as the head basketball coach at LaPorte High School and at Texas City High School amassing his 500 victories over a 25-year career and has made the UIL playoffs 19 times.