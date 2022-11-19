Give Thanks to Holiday Hoops 

Thanksgiving week means a host of daytime basketball on both Monday and Tuesday, so take the time to find a boys or girls game and support your local team.

Sunday: The Texans get a visit from the Commanders, who arrive at NRG Stadium for a 12:00pm kickoff that can be watched on KRIV26.

The Cowboys have the spotlight as they travel to Minnesota to face a Vikings squad that’s tied for the best record in the NFL at 8-1. KHOU11 has the game live at 3:25pm.

Monday: A busy high school boys’ basketball schedule starts with Friendswood at Fort Bend Kempner at 12:00pm, followed by Brazoswood at Santa Fe at 1:00pm and the annual clash between longtime rivals Galveston Ball at La Marque at 1:30pm.

The girls’ high school basketball slate has South Houston at Texas City at 12:15pm, while La Porte at Clear Springs and Dickinson at Baytown Sterling each start at 1:00pm.

The Rockets make a trip to Denver to face reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets beginning at 8:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage starting with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

Tuesday: There is plenty of girls’ high school basketball to watch, as Cy Lakes at Clear Falls tips off at 10:30am. Texas City at Dickinson tips off at 11:30am, while La Marque at Houston Milby starts at 12:00pm. Santa Fe at Clear Creek starts at 7:00pm. State-ranked Clear Brook travels to Converse Judson to participate in the Thanksgiving Throwdown.

Meanwhile, the high school boys’ basketball schedule has Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Galveston Ball and Cinco Ranch at Friendswood each starting at 1:00pm. State-ranked Dickinson at Texas City is at 2:00pm, while Santa Fe at O’Connell starts at 4:30pm. Clear Falls takes part in the Sloan Invitational at St. Pius X High School.