Community

Texas City Christmas parade

The community is invited to participate in the Texas City Christmas parade that will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022 and will start at 5:30pm. Immediately following the parade in front of the Showboat Pavilion we will have an awards presentation. We will announce the parade contest winners and hand out trophies. As well, there will be entertainment and you’ll be able to visit with Santa and take pictures. To register for the parade, visit 

tinyurl.com/25s5cv9d. For more information, call 409-948-3111.

