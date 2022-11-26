Welcome to the Polar Express

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum has been a Christmas tradition for many years and is regionally very popular with youngsters, their parents, grandparents and even some adults who have no children with them. All are hoping to experience the magic of Christmas.

Families climb out of their cars as they arrive at the museum clothed in matching pj’s, which is all part of the adventure of Polar Express.

Entering the museum from 25th Street, guests are instantly brought into Christmas magic as they receive their very own ticket to the North Pole via the Polar Express.

The air is filled with the aroma of fresh popped popcorn, there is an exciting hustle and bustle with guests moving in and out of the gift shop and café. Families take time to pause in front of the towering Christmas tree and pose for a photo with children proudly waving their ticket.

The interactive musical theater experience begins in the main room of the museum. The guests gather around and are treated to the voices of two performing artists singing traditional Christmas songs. The lovely ladies are clad in Christmas green dresses with their hair and dress details appearing to be from the 1930’s.

As time grows closer for the trip to the North Pole, the hustle and bustle of the Polar Express team of experts begins. A train conductor enters and lets the passengers know they will soon be boarding. Children gather on the floor in the center to enjoy the performance happening on a staged bedroom as a youngster confesses doubt in the existence of Santa Claus.

With their eyes fixed on the stage, the gathered children begin experiencing the transformative nature of interactive theater. Voices are piped in through a sound system adding to the magic. The conductor begins his role opening the gate so that the passengers can board the Polar Express heading for the North Pole.

Moving into the boarding area, you are still at the railroad museum, but the theatrical staging gives a full illusion of entering a winter wonderland. Christmas lights twinkle as though suspended from the sky. Christmas décor, including packages dressed in bright colored paper with ribbons and bows adorn the area.

The sounds of train whistles and “all aboard” fill the air and you along with the other modern-day guests are transported to a time gone by. The hustle and bustle of finding your carriage is part of the immersive theater experience. Upon entering the train, gracious staff usher guests to their seats.

All Aboard and the train is off for the North Pole. While in route youngsters in nightgowns capture the passenger’s attention with their singing and dialogue. The question for all times is woven into the script regarding Santa Claus and his existence.

One young performer continues to declare his doubt. In the middle of the performance, the audience is served hot cocoa and cookies. The show continues with other performers sharing more about the Polar Express. Then Santa Clause appears and those who doubted have no more reason to doubt.

Little ones who have traveled with their families from Cypress and Spring, from Kingwood and Katy, all agree it was worth the trip. As for their favorite part of the event, well that would be Santa of course.

Disembarking from their journey, passengers are greeted by Santa’s Elves who share their Christmas joy in smiles and dance. Then it is time to exit The North Pole and step back into the balmy temperatures of the Texas Gulf Coast.

From start to finish the adventure lasts about 90 minutes. The Railroad Museum partners with Galveston’s theater company ETC to create the theatrical experience.

There are some rumors that the train didn’t really go to the North Pole, but those are just rumors from some of the adults who just didn’t experience the magic.