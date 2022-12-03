Sunday, December 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Texas City High School Choir for advancing 5 students
Education

Texas City High School Choir for advancing 5 students

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Congratulations to Texas City High School Choir for advancing 5 students to the Texas Music Educators Association Area Choir Audtion in January. Only the top 5 students from each voice part advanced from Pre-Area so we are so proud of our students!

Kent Anderson, 2nd chair, Sharod Anderson, 4th chair, Brianna Yanez, 3rd chair, and Michael Piazza, 4th chair.

Congratulations to all of the students who participated in the audition. This is a long process and the difficulty level is high. Good luck to them and their directors Mr. Hightower and Mr. Vowell!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

FISD Among Texas school districts recognized for ground-breaking programs

How to confront frequent increases in costs of living

Texas New Mexico Power recently recognized Texas City ISD

THE [SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION] CELEBRATES RAISING OVER $26,000 

Texas City ISD Foundation surprising teachers

La Marque High School Band hosted a band festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close