Congratulations to Texas City High School Choir for advancing 5 students to the Texas Music Educators Association Area Choir Audtion in January. Only the top 5 students from each voice part advanced from Pre-Area so we are so proud of our students!
Kent Anderson, 2nd chair, Sharod Anderson, 4th chair, Brianna Yanez, 3rd chair, and Michael Piazza, 4th chair.
Congratulations to all of the students who participated in the audition. This is a long process and the difficulty level is high. Good luck to them and their directors Mr. Hightower and Mr. Vowell!