Local Players Nominated for Super Team

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Four local high school standouts are among the 300 select players nominated to be voted upon the 2022 Whataburger Texas Football Super Team.

Friendswood LB Braylan Shelby is one of four Galveston County high school football players nominated to be part of the Whataburger Texas High School Football Super Team.

Clear Springs offensive lineman Nick Fattig, Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III, Santa Fe linebacker Bryce Leal and Friendswood linebacker Braylan Shelby were each selected at their respective positions that fans can vote on unlimited times between now and December 31. The 40-man team will be announced later in January.

Fattig anchored an offensive line that helped guide Clear Springs to an 8-4 record and a trip to the 6A, Region III area round. Jones led a Hitchcock offense that averaged 42 points and over 400 yards per game during a season that saw the Bulldogs crack the state’s top 10 on the way to an 11-2 record and a visit to the 3A, Region III quarterfinals.

Leal was one of the factors behind the Indians turning an 0-10 season in 2021 to a 6-4 record under first-year head coach Blake Ryder this season. Santa Fe fell a game short of the playoffs while authoring one of the best turnarounds in the state.

Shelby, who will play collegiately at USC next year, had a dominant season despite the Mustangs finishing 4-6 in the regular season. The four-star defender is ranked 48th in the Rivals.com Class of 2023 rankings.

Voting can be done at https://www.texasfootball.com/whataburger-super-team/.