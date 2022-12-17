Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 66 degrees. Cold and windy forecast so fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts. The jetty is holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Redfish are holding in the deeper marshes between Stingaree’s and Rollover biting on a popping cork with shrimp, and topwaters early in the day then switching to twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 70 degrees. Trout, redfish, and black drum bite remains steady from the northwest corner of Trinity Bay, and Galveston Bay. Best bite has been on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 69 degrees. Fair action on speckled trout and redfish from shorelines, both the north and south. Scattered trout under diving seagulls. Open bay reefs holding a few speckled trout and black drum. Best bite on soft plastic and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter North Shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drum on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastics. .Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Gas wells holding black drum and a few redfish using live shrimp, when the conditions allow. West shorelines near Eagle Point are good for speckled trout and black drum on live shrimp. Decent number of redfish in and around Clear Lake and Seabrook shorelines. Anglers are using soft plastics and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flounder season will start out great with a late push of flounder in the harbor after the cold front. Bull redfish are in both jetties in the channel. Surfside holding sheepshead and trout on shrimp under a popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of the Pelican Island Bridge. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 69 degrees. Deeper bay reefs holding speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Best bite has been around north and south Deer islands, on live shrimp. A few birds working over schools of speckled trout and sand trout. Waders are catching better fish along the shorelines, both north and south, on artificial lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. When the winds are blowing from the north look for fish holding in the calmer water of sloughs off of the ICW. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on topwater baits early then switch to soft plastics and work. Waders continue to land trout and redfish in deeper waters south of Cold Pass. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastics. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 67 degrees. Those anticipating flounder catches can open an early present when the season opens December 15. In the meantime good catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Still a few reds and big black drum being caught on dead shad and live crab, both from the jetties and the Texas City Dike. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake and the dike are still holding sheepshead on live shrimp, redfish and trout on artificials. Some colors are Texas roach, DSL purple/ chartreuse. Chicken Boy Lure psycho chicken in Texas roach and gold glitter shrimp are working well. Bull redfish are holding between midway to the end of the dike on crab or cut bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 67 degrees. The Brazos, Bastrop Bayou, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bay have continue to fish great for drum, sheepshead, redfish and trout throwing live shrimp off the bottom. Some birds are working to lead the way to fish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 68 degrees. Drifting for trout and redfish are catching slot redfish and trout. Wade fishing is good in the afternoons. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 68 degrees. Very little fishing pressure in the bay so the redfish and drum are biting well and heavily feeding, enjoying the good weather. The Colorado River is clear and full of fish. Dock lights at night are producing well. Cold front in the forecast so fish areas protected from the wind such as the river and diversionary canals. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.