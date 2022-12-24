Monday, December 26, 2022
Sports

Back to Action For Local Teams

by Brandon Williams
Merry Christmas, indeed, but the holiday break also means back to action for a number of area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, who return to the court. It’s also back to work for the Rockets, who will head out to face two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday: It’s Christmas. Celebrate the birth of Jesus with your family and friends.

Monday: Clear Springs boys’ basketball team will take part in the Round Rock Varsity Tournament that will run through Wednesday.

The Rockets hit the road with a 7:00pm tip at the Bulls. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: A number of boys’ basketball teams will be in tournament play as Clear Brook and Clear Falls will be at the Allen Holiday Tournament, while La Marque heads out to the East Chambers Holiday Tournament and Texas City competes in the Brazosport Tournament. Meanwhile, Galveston Ball welcomes the Aussie National boys’ team to the Island for a 2:00pm contest.

The girls’ basketball slate will have Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Galveston Ball and Texas City each taking part at the Pasadena Memorial Tournament. Clear Springs is at the Lake Travis Tournament. 

Both of Santa Fe’s soccer teams will be scrimmaging as the boys welcome Dickinson for a 12:00pm tuneup, the same time the girls visit Clear Springs.

The Rockets travel to Boston to meet the defending Eastern Conference champs. Tipoff is at 6:30pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting its coverage with the pregame show at 6:00pm.

