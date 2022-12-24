Monday, December 26, 2022
Galveston County septic system fees to increase Jan. 1

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Septic system fees in Galveston County will increase Jan. 1. Fee increases affect both residential and commercial septic system permitting, maintenance contracts, re-inspections, plan reviews and variance requests.

“We’ve seen a rise in the cost of business and the new fees are in line with what other local health departments charge,” said Ronnie Schultz, director of environmental health programs. “We wanted to give residents and local businesses a heads up that fees are increasing and that the new fees may or may not affect their business and customers.”

Fee increases include:

Service / ItemCurrent FeeNew FeeDescription
Residential Septic$250$310Permit fee for residential OSSF. Includes the State septic system charge of $10.
Commercial Septic$450$510Permit fee for commercial OSSF. Includes the State septic system charge of $10.
Maintenance Agreement for aerobic OSSFs$100$125Additional fee to follow perpetual maintenance contracts for aerobic OSSFs
Septic Re-inspection – Residential $125$150Re-inspection fee for OSSF due to failed construction inspection
Septic Re-inspection – Commercial$225$250Re-inspection fee for OSSF due to failed construction inspection
Septic Subdivision Review (5 lots or less)$100$20 per lotFee to review subdivision plans as required by regulations
Septic Subdivision Review (6 lots or more)$100$100 + $5 / lot Fee to review subdivision plans as required by regulations
Variance Request$0$150Fee to review variance requests as required by regulations

