Galveston County septic system fees to increase Jan. 1

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Septic system fees in Galveston County will increase Jan. 1. Fee increases affect both residential and commercial septic system permitting, maintenance contracts, re-inspections, plan reviews and variance requests.
“We’ve seen a rise in the cost of business and the new fees are in line with what other local health departments charge,” said Ronnie Schultz, director of environmental health programs. “We wanted to give residents and local businesses a heads up that fees are increasing and that the new fees may or may not affect their business and customers.”
Fee increases include:
|Service / Item
|Current Fee
|New Fee
|Description
|Residential Septic
|$250
|$310
|Permit fee for residential OSSF. Includes the State septic system charge of $10.
|Commercial Septic
|$450
|$510
|Permit fee for commercial OSSF. Includes the State septic system charge of $10.
|Maintenance Agreement for aerobic OSSFs
|$100
|$125
|Additional fee to follow perpetual maintenance contracts for aerobic OSSFs
|Septic Re-inspection – Residential
|$125
|$150
|Re-inspection fee for OSSF due to failed construction inspection
|Septic Re-inspection – Commercial
|$225
|$250
|Re-inspection fee for OSSF due to failed construction inspection
|Septic Subdivision Review (5 lots or less)
|$100
|$20 per lot
|Fee to review subdivision plans as required by regulations
|Septic Subdivision Review (6 lots or more)
|$100
|$100 + $5 / lot
|Fee to review subdivision plans as required by regulations
|Variance Request
|$0
|$150
|Fee to review variance requests as required by regulations