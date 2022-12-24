Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 64 degrees. Frigid weather is as anticipated as Santa Clause this weekend. When the weather allows, target deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts. The jetty is holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Redfish are Ho-Ho-Holding in the grass lines from Yates Sloughs to Siever’s Cut, and in deeper marshes between Stingaree’s and Rollover biting on topwaters early in the day then switching to twitch bait, split tails, or a popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 61 degrees. Fishing remains good in the most protected area in the northwest corner of the bay. Catches of speckled trout are common, along with black drum and a few redfish. Best on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. High winds limited open bay catches. Marsh around Yates Bayou holding scattered catches of trout and redfish, mostly on artificial lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. North Shore of Smith Pointe ho-ho-holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drum on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastics. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 55 degrees. Protected areas like Moses Lake and Dickinson Bay and Bayou holding speckled trout and redfish. Clear Lake is good for redfish, and a few speckled trout. Eagle Point action has slowed due to winds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flounder season will start out great with a late push of flounder in the harbor after the cold front. Bull redfish are in both jetties in the channel. Surfside holding sheepshead and trout on shrimp under a popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of the Pelican Island Bridge. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Anglers are faring well on flounder during the day along back lake shorelines and in the bay, but the action is good at night. Scattered catches of trout and redfish by anglers drifting over deep shell. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. When the winds are blowing from the north look for fish holding in the calmer water of sloughs off of the ICW. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on topwater baits early then switch to soft plastics and work. Waders continue to land trout and redfish in deeper waters south of Cold Pass. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastics. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 58 degrees. Bull redfish being caught at night off the Texas City Dike on live crabs. Bull redfish are good at the jetties along with sheepshead. Flounder are good in the Galveston Harbor on live natural baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake and the dike are still holding sheepshead on live shrimp, redfish and trout on artificials. Some colors are Texas roach, DSL purple/ chartreuse. Chicken Boy Lure psycho chicken in Texas roach and gold glitter shrimp are working well. Bull redfish are holding between midway to the end of the dike on crab or cut bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. The Brazos, Bastrop Bayou, Chocolate Bay, Bastrop Bay, Northern Shoreline of West Galveston continue to fish great for drum, sheepshead, redfish and trout throwing Down South Lures, jerkshad, and live shrimp off the bottom. Some birds are working to lead the way to fish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 64 degrees. Frigid weather in the forecast brings difficult fishing conditions for the Christmas weekend. When the weather allows, redfish and trout are biting midbay for drift or wade fisherman. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 64 degrees. Frigid weather in the forecast brings difficult fishing conditions for the Christmas weekend. Redfish and drum are biting on shrimp or cut mullet. Continue to fish areas protected from the wind, such as the river and diversionary canals. The Colorado River is once again stained but the fish are there. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: SLOW. 62 degrees. With the frigid weather forecast, target fish in water deeper than six feet as shallow water fish will be lethargic. If the weather allows, the deep water in the jetties will hold fish. Trout are good on the outside of the jetties with live shrimp or Vudu artificials. Redfish are good in the washouts on Spanish sardines or live shrimp. Sheepshead are numerous everywhere on dead or live shrimp. Few black drum in 30 feet of water with dead shrimp. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.