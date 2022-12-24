NASA Celebrates Moon Milestone

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

On Friday, December 16, Space Center Houston hosted an public event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, NASA’s last trip to the Moon.

Space Center Houston’s IMAX theater saw a packed audience, who heard stories from the former Apollo 17 mission members, along with new insights from current Artemis program members.

Three former members of that mission were present for the event: Gerry Griffin, Apollo 17 Lead Flight Director, Gene Kranz, Apollo 17 Flight Director and Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 Astronaut. Duke, who joined the event via live video, also served as part of Apollo 17’s backup crew and is one of the last astronauts to walk on the lunar surface. All three were joined by Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Artemis Astronaut Ried Wiseman, Artemis Flight Controller Jessi Horelica and Artemis Engineer Antja Chambers.

NASA’s current Moon exploration program, Artemis, is taking the lead on future missions to Earth’s closest celestial body. Future Moon missions—both manned and unmanned—will serve as a springboard for planned Mars trips.

During the panel discussion, Wyche quoted from Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan, “We leave as we came and God willing, we shall return with peace and hope for all mankind.”

When he’s not writing on local news and events, Richard Tew teaches Irish dance to students of all ages at the Tew Academy of Irish Dance, http://www.tew-academy.org.

