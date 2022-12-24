Monday, December 26, 2022
News

NASA Celebrates Moon Milestone

by Brandon Williams
By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

On Friday, December 16, Space Center Houston hosted an public event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, NASA’s last trip to the Moon.

Space Center Houston’s IMAX theater saw a packed audience, who heard stories from the former Apollo 17 mission members, along with new insights from current Artemis program members.

Three former members of that mission were present for the event: Gerry Griffin, Apollo 17 Lead Flight Director, Gene Kranz, Apollo 17 Flight Director and Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 Astronaut. Duke, who joined the event via live video, also served as part of Apollo 17’s backup crew and is one of the last astronauts to walk on the lunar surface. All three were joined by Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Artemis Astronaut Ried Wiseman, Artemis Flight Controller Jessi Horelica and Artemis Engineer Antja Chambers.

NASA’s current Moon exploration program, Artemis, is taking the lead on future missions to Earth’s closest celestial body.  Future Moon missions—both manned and unmanned—will serve as a springboard for planned Mars trips.

During the panel discussion, Wyche quoted from Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan, “We leave as we came and God willing, we shall return with peace and hope for all mankind.”

When he’s not writing on local news and events, Richard Tew teaches Irish dance to students of all ages at the Tew Academy of Irish Dance, http://www.tew-academy.org.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

