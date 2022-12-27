In Memoriam: Ron Crowder, Sr. 

Ronald Lee Crowder, Sr., of La Marque, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in League City, Texas at the age of 74. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Galveston, Texas to James and Ann Crowder.

Ron was very active in many organizations throughout his life. Ron was a Licensed Funeral Director for over 50 years. A very proud 2nd generation owner/operator of James Crowder Funeral Homes, established by his parents James and Ann in 1959. He held positions as Secretary-Treasurer for James Crowder Funeral Home, and later would help perpetuate their family business by establishing locations in Dickinson, Webster, Pearland and League City. He was a member of the La Marque Knights of Columbus, President of the La Marque Jaycees, President of the La Marque Chamber of Commerce, served on the Clear Creek Education Foundation Board of Directors, member of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, former Director of the YMCA, served on the GCA Board of Directors, President of La Marque Industrial Development Corp. Inc., Bay Area Economic Development, and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Ron was also very active in politics, including Mayor of La Marque from 1979-1983 and Galveston County Commissioner from 1985-1989.

Ronnie loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed taking trips and traveling with his family. But most of all he loved his grandchildren and great grandchild very much. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 54 years, daughter Amy Williams and husband Scott, sons Ronald Lee Crowder Jr. and wife Mandie, Matt Crowder and wife Tarah, father James Crowder Sr. and wife Betty, brothers John Crowder, James Crowder Jr. and wife LeeAnn, Walt Crowder and wife Margo. Grandchildren Morgan Finkelson and husband Dustin, Matilyn Crowder, Max Crowder, Luke Crowder, Hudson Crowder, and Grayson Howard, and great-grandson Morrison Finkelson.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:00 am with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568 with Msgr. James B Anderson presiding. Interment will take place at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.