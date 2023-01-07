Friendswood unveils new physical Gift Card to keep more dollars local

The community of Friendswood in Texas has unveiled its new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card program, in a departure from its previous digital only version.

Friends of Downtown Friendswood Association (FDFA) and Friendswood Chamber of Commerce are backing the new physical Gift Card to keep more dollars local.

The new Love Friendswood Gift Card can be spent with multiple participating businesses in Friendswood. Cards are available to buy online, and in-person from the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce and Align Boutique.

Brett Banfield, from the Friends of Downtown Friendswood Association, said:

FDFA’s mission is: ‘Cultivating a homegrown vibrancy for our downtown community’, having a local gift card program fits within that mission very well! Enticing citizens to shop locally, downtown and throughout our community, will help create vibrancy through shopping and dining at our local establishments. At the same time, it will reinforce the ‘small-town feel’ of Friendswood. FDFA is thrilled that Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with us in this endeavor.“

Carol Ives Marcantel, President and CEO of Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, added:

“The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is here to promote our businesses and encourage shop local, and the new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card will help us do both. Through the Gift Card, we can encourage collaboration and growth within our community businesses, and strengthen our local economy.”

Shanna Kirkpatrick, board member of FDFA said the new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card will be easier for businesses and customers:

“Friendswood is a small community outside of Houston with a ‘live here, work here’ mentality. Our former Gift Card was challenging to navigate for both the giver and the receiver. Givers printed out a Gift Card certificate that did not look or feel very special. Receivers did not have a list of locations that accepted the card easily and businesses found it tricky to accept.”

“We want to reduce all friction for the giver, receiver and merchant. This physical card will increase both purchase and redemption rates,” adds Shanna. “Our small businesses do a great job of supporting the community, and in turn, we have to support our small businesses. The Gift Card will help to encourage people to revisit favorite businesses and try new ones too. It is also the perfect corporate gift for real estate agents, bankers and other professionals to purchase in larger quantities to show appreciation to their teams and customers.”

A number of shops and restaurants are registered to accept the new Love Friendswood Gift Card, including B1895 Tavern. Owner Megan Jakob said:

“B1895 Tavern, previously Brasserie 1895, is a family-owned American Tavern, established in 2016. We were part of the old digital Gift Card and while all opportunities for purchasing Gift Cards are helpful to the business, we found that some customers prefer to give or receive a tangible gift. With the new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card, we don’t lose any of the magic of opening or giving a gift, and this feels important to the experience.”

Megan continues: “We believe the new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card is a great project for businesses in Friendswood. We are grateful to be a part of our community and thankful FDFA has created a new way to help connect with those around us. It is a symbiotic relationship – through commerce.”

Another business set to accept the new Love Friendswood Gift Card is Luxie Plum Boutique. Owner Caitlin Farias said:

“As a Friendswood business owner and resident, signing up to participate in the Love Friendswood Gift Card program was a no-brainer. This program will encourage people to shop small and shop local and bring awareness to the variety of amazing businesses our small town has to offer. Not only am I excited to offer and accept the Gift Card, I can’t wait to gift it too!”

The Love Friendswood Gift Card is part of the Downtown Gift Card concept from payments provider Miconex in association with payments technology solutions provider EML Payments, and is the first program for the operator in Texas. Downtown Gift Card systems run across the US, in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Montana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Dakota and Virginia.

Card is issued by Pathward™ N.A., Member FDIC. Funds do not expire. Non-reloadable and no cash access. For Cardholder Agreement or Customer Service: www.getmybalance.com or 1.833.558.1088.