In Our Prayers 

December 27
Alfred William Baker
Born October 27, 1937
Gerald Eugene “Jerry” Petrash
Born June 22, 1948
Steven Michael Russell
Born September 22, 1989
December 28
Ella Chase Brunt
Born June 15, 1953
Lee Moreland
Born May 24, 1943
William “Doug” Murdoch
Born December 4, 1942
Sylvia Galvan Sierra
Born August 3, 1959
Mary Jo (Masingill) Whittington
Born Janaury 7, 1938
December 29
Ricky Eugene Bellamy
Born February 26, 1965
William “Bill” Edward Berlin
Born June 24, 1965
Floyd Courville
Born November 30, 1937
Thomas J. Grace, Jr.
Born October 17, 1934
Randy Paul Jones
Born October 15, 1955
Evelyn Myracle Mills
Born April 3, 1928
December 30
Jesse Joe Contreas
Born November 10, 1944
Joseph Thomas Cottingham
Born August 18, 1933
William Steven Hobbs
Born November 7, 1958
Rosalie Irene (Divin) Kubacak
Born February 23, 1936
Santiago Rodriguez, Jr.
Born December 3, 1934
Clyde Edward Watkins
Born June 19, 1958
December 31
Margaret Dann
Born January 27, 1948
Wayne John Kent
Born April 16, 1946
Theresa Loftin
Born August 23, 1937
Ramon Lopez
Born August 31, 1933
Gaylon Gene Ray
Born December 12, 1950
Joseph B. Salvato III
Born May 1, 1947
January 1
Alvin Blaine Crites
Born February 9, 1940
Christine (Chriss) Neely Mazon
Born October 17, 1952
Alma Middleton
Born September 26, 1943
Debra Ann Hutchinson Poling
Born February 28, 1946
Clayton Willingham
Born April 9, 1951
January 2
Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Gibson
Born November 18, 1932
Janet Jo Walters Guillot
Born September 11, 1933
Mary Margaret Hawkins
Born July 25, 1968
Richard Reginald Kohn
Born May 18, 1944
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.