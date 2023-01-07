Saturday, January 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » In Our Prayers 
Obituary

In Our Prayers 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

December 27

Alfred William Baker 

Born October 27, 1937

Gerald Eugene “Jerry” Petrash 

Born June 22, 1948

Steven Michael Russell 

Born September 22, 1989

December 28

Ella Chase Brunt 

Born June 15, 1953

Lee Moreland  

Born May 24, 1943

William “Doug” Murdoch

Born December 4, 1942

Sylvia Galvan Sierra  

Born August 3, 1959

Mary Jo (Masingill) Whittington 

Born Janaury 7, 1938

December 29

Ricky Eugene Bellamy 

Born February 26, 1965

William “Bill” Edward Berlin

Born June 24, 1965

Floyd Courville 

Born November 30, 1937

Thomas J. Grace, Jr. 

Born October 17, 1934

Randy Paul Jones 

Born October 15, 1955 

Evelyn Myracle Mills  

Born April 3, 1928

December 30

Jesse Joe Contreas 

Born November 10, 1944

Joseph Thomas Cottingham 

Born August 18, 1933

William Steven Hobbs

Born November 7, 1958

Rosalie Irene (Divin) Kubacak

Born February 23, 1936

Santiago Rodriguez, Jr. 

Born December 3, 1934

Clyde Edward Watkins 

Born June 19, 1958

December 31

Margaret Dann 

Born January 27, 1948

Wayne John Kent 

Born April 16, 1946

Theresa Loftin

Born August 23, 1937

Ramon Lopez 

Born August 31, 1933

Gaylon Gene Ray 

Born December 12, 1950

Joseph B. Salvato III

Born May 1, 1947

January 1

Alvin Blaine Crites 

Born February 9, 1940

Christine (Chriss) Neely Mazon

Born October 17, 1952

Alma Middleton

Born September 26, 1943

Debra Ann Hutchinson Poling 

Born February 28, 1946

Clayton Willingham 

Born April 9, 1951

January 2 

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Gibson 

Born November 18, 1932

Janet Jo Walters Guillot 

Born September 11, 1933

Mary Margaret Hawkins 

Born July 25, 1968

Richard Reginald Kohn 

Born May 18, 1944

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

In Our Prayers 

In Memoriam: Ron Crowder, Sr. 

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Memoriam

In Our Prayers 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close