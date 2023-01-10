Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » The Salvation Army GC Thanks Moody Foundation for Successful Red Kettle Campaign 
Community

The Salvation Army GC Thanks Moody Foundation for Successful Red Kettle Campaign 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The Salvation Army of Galveston County is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. With the commitment of the Moody Foundation to match funds raised from December 15 through Christmas Eve, the campaign total is $171,663, or 69% of the $250,000 goal.  

The Moody Foundation gave $46,000 to match what was raised by the community in those 10 days. The Foundation was prepared to match up to $100,000.  “We are so thankful for the Moody Foundation and their vision to help to motivate giving,” said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. “It was a challenging year for everyone. We did not meet the goal, but we are confident that God will supply what we need for what he wants us to do. The need is a little more visible at Christmas time, but it does not stop at the end of the season.” 

For information on the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org.  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

CHRISTMAS GONE WILD

Merry Christmas

On Your Mark, Get Set, Have Fun

The Salvation Army Galveston County Update on Moody Red Kettle Challenge and...

A Texas Fairy Tale

Low-Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic Available Dec. 16

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close