The Salvation Army GC Thanks Moody Foundation for Successful Red Kettle Campaign 

The Salvation Army of Galveston County is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. With the commitment of the Moody Foundation to match funds raised from December 15 through Christmas Eve, the campaign total is $171,663, or 69% of the $250,000 goal.

The Moody Foundation gave $46,000 to match what was raised by the community in those 10 days. The Foundation was prepared to match up to $100,000. “We are so thankful for the Moody Foundation and their vision to help to motivate giving,” said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. “It was a challenging year for everyone. We did not meet the goal, but we are confident that God will supply what we need for what he wants us to do. The need is a little more visible at Christmas time, but it does not stop at the end of the season.”

For information on the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org.