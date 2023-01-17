Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Moving Forward Like Dr. King Told Us To

by Brandon Williams
Galveston County, like the rest of America, remembered the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday. King’s life and pursuit of equality personified the good that this nation can still become while his lessons on courage, truth, humanity and compassion must be carried over not just for one day, but for every moment in our lives.

With so much negativity and division permeating throughout the nation, we should all take the time to listen to the words of Dr. King. His voice was silenced on April 4, 1968, but through the power of video, his works can be found online. Monday has come and gone, but we are in need of deeply connecting to his messages.

YouTube is more than just cat videos and crazy conspiracy theories. It is a vault of history waiting to be opened. Allow yourself to1 travel through time and spend an intimate moment or two with Dr. King. The best way to honor him is not to spend a brief moment to post a photo on social media but to seek to live his words each day.

Dr. King’s dream has made progress in the nearly 60 years since its iconic speech in Washington, D.C. yet it is far from complete. The only way “I Have a Dream” becomes reality is to follow his words and use them to enact change in every aspect of our lives. 

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

We all owe to Dr. King to keep moving forward. His dream is still possible, and it is up to us to achieve it.

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

