Moving Forward Like Dr. King Told Us To

Galveston County, like the rest of America, remembered the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday. King’s life and pursuit of equality personified the good that this nation can still become while his lessons on courage, truth, humanity and compassion must be carried over not just for one day, but for every moment in our lives.

With so much negativity and division permeating throughout the nation, we should all take the time to listen to the words of Dr. King. His voice was silenced on April 4, 1968, but through the power of video, his works can be found online. Monday has come and gone, but we are in need of deeply connecting to his messages.

YouTube is more than just cat videos and crazy conspiracy theories. It is a vault of history waiting to be opened. Allow yourself to1 travel through time and spend an intimate moment or two with Dr. King. The best way to honor him is not to spend a brief moment to post a photo on social media but to seek to live his words each day.

Dr. King’s dream has made progress in the nearly 60 years since its iconic speech in Washington, D.C. yet it is far from complete. The only way “I Have a Dream” becomes reality is to follow his words and use them to enact change in every aspect of our lives.

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

We all owe to Dr. King to keep moving forward. His dream is still possible, and it is up to us to achieve it.

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper