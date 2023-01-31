Friendswood Wins District 18-5A Swim Meet

By FHS Swim

The Friendswood High School Swim Team dominated the District 18-5A Swim Meet winning over six area schools. FHS has 30 swimmers and one diver advancing to the 5A – Region 5 Swim Meet on February 3-4 at Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land. The top six places per event advanced to the Region Competition.

Tony Laurito and KK LeBlanc were awarded the boys and girls “Swimmer of the Meet” respectively. The Girls Team “Coach of the Year ” award went to FHS Head Coach Craig Sikkema and the Boys Team “Coach of the Year ” was awarded to Angleton Coach Jennifer LaRaia.

Laurito broke two FHS Pool Records in the 100 Backstroke (49.26 seconds) and 200 IM (1:50.25).