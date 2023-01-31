Starting the Month With a Bang

February kicks off with National Signing Day on Wednesday and only gets better with a host of local sporting events that include the first taste of high school baseball.

Wednesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and Dickinson at Clear Lake each starting at 7:00pm.

On the girls’ basketball side, Clear Springs at Clear Creek. Clear Falls at Brazoswood and Clear Lake at Dickinson each tip off at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer. Texas City visits Galveston Ball at 7:30pm. The Stingarees girl;s soccer team will host the Tors in a match that also starts at 7:30pm.

The Rockets host the Thunder at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Dickinson hosts a boys’ powerlifting meet at 5:00pm. Meanwhile, Pearland hosts a girls’ powerlifting meet that is also scheduled to start at 5:00pm.

The road to state begins for area wrestlers as District 24-6A will host its tournament at Clear Lake High School beginning at 9:00am.

Friday: The 5A, Region III swimming and diving finals will be held at Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land, with the top finishers set to advance to the state finals in Austin later this month.

In boys’ basketball, Sweeny at La Marque gets things underway at 6:30pm (Clear Life Media broadcast), followed by Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel and Angleton at Texas City (Victory Sports Network) each starting at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury wraps up the schedule at 7:30pm.

The girls’ basketball slate has La Marque at Sweeny beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Texas City at Angleton at 6:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury starts at 6:30pm, with Santa Fe at Friendswood starting at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ soccer schedule has Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Lake at Clear Springs starting at 7:30pm, while the girls’ soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook starting at 7:00pm, with Clear Lake at Clear Springs kicks off at 7:30pm.

The first track and field meets will be held as Clear Brook hosts the Wolverine Relays at 3:00pm that will also include Clear Springs, while Clear Creek and Clear Falls will compete in the Kethan Relays in Deer Park starting at 3:00pm.

The softball slate has Houston Legacy at La Marque at 4:30pm, with Mayde Creek at Clear Falls and Texas City at Brazosport starting at 6:30pm. Friendswood will host a tri-scrimmage that includes Dobie and Clear Creek.

The Rockets welcome the Raptors for a 7:00pm matchup. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: A busy boys’ basketball slate has Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Lake each starting at 1:00pm.

The girls’ hoops schedule will have Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson and Clear Lake at Clear Falls starting at 1:00pm.

Baseball scrimmage play begins with Pasadena at Texas City and Shadow Creek at Clear Brook at 11:00am, followed by the Clear Creek alumni game and Lutheran South Academy at Clear Falls each starting at 1:00pm. Clear Springs and Barbers Hill are at Kingwood for a tri-scrimmage.

The final softball scrimmages will see Clear Springs and state-ranked Santa Fe at Alvin, while Galveston Ball hosts its annual alumni game at 2:00pm.

The Rockets head to Oklahoma City to meet the Thunder at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 6:30pm.