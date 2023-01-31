Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Starting the Month With a Bang
Sports

Starting the Month With a Bang

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

February kicks off with National Signing Day on Wednesday and only gets better with a host of local sporting events that include the first taste of high school baseball.

Wednesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and Dickinson at Clear Lake each starting at 7:00pm.

On the girls’ basketball side, Clear Springs at Clear Creek. Clear Falls at Brazoswood and Clear Lake at Dickinson each tip off at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer. Texas City visits Galveston Ball at 7:30pm. The Stingarees girl;s soccer team will host the Tors in a match that also starts at 7:30pm.

The Rockets host the Thunder at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. 

Thursday: Dickinson hosts a boys’ powerlifting meet at 5:00pm. Meanwhile, Pearland hosts a girls’ powerlifting meet that is also scheduled to start at 5:00pm. 

The road to state begins for area wrestlers as District 24-6A will host its tournament at Clear Lake High School beginning at 9:00am. 

Friday: The 5A, Region III swimming and diving finals will be held at Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land, with the top finishers set to advance to the state finals in Austin later this month. 

In boys’ basketball, Sweeny at La Marque gets things underway at 6:30pm (Clear Life Media broadcast), followed by Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel and Angleton at Texas City (Victory Sports Network) each starting at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury wraps up the schedule at 7:30pm.

The girls’ basketball slate has La Marque at Sweeny beginning at 5:30pm, followed by Texas City at Angleton at 6:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury starts at 6:30pm, with Santa Fe at Friendswood starting at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ soccer schedule has Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Lake at Clear Springs starting at 7:30pm, while the girls’ soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook starting at 7:00pm, with Clear Lake at Clear Springs kicks off at 7:30pm.

The first track and field meets will be held as Clear Brook hosts the Wolverine Relays at 3:00pm that will also include Clear Springs, while Clear Creek and Clear Falls will compete in the Kethan Relays in Deer Park starting at 3:00pm.

The softball slate has Houston Legacy at La Marque at 4:30pm, with Mayde Creek at Clear Falls and Texas City at Brazosport starting at 6:30pm. Friendswood will host a tri-scrimmage that includes Dobie and Clear Creek.

The Rockets welcome the Raptors for a 7:00pm matchup. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: A busy boys’ basketball slate has Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Lake each starting at 1:00pm.

The girls’ hoops schedule will have Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson and Clear Lake at Clear Falls starting at 1:00pm.

Baseball scrimmage play begins with Pasadena at Texas City and Shadow Creek at Clear Brook at 11:00am, followed by the Clear Creek alumni game and Lutheran South Academy at Clear Falls each starting at 1:00pm. Clear Springs and Barbers Hill are at Kingwood for a tri-scrimmage.

The final softball scrimmages will see Clear Springs and state-ranked Santa Fe at Alvin, while Galveston Ball hosts its annual alumni game at 2:00pm. 

The Rockets head to Oklahoma City to meet the Thunder at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Month Closes Out With Busy Slate 

Play Ball!! Softball Scrimmages Begin

The cheerleaders of Clear Creek

Hoops are Hot in Hitchcock

Cowboys Hope to Avoid Manic Monday

National Title Game Has Local Flair 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close