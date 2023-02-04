Sunday, February 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton
Sports

Historic Moment Just Another Plateau For Hutton

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper 

Climbing higher plateaus is nothing new to Lee Hutton. 

Surrounded by a family with success in its DNA, Hutton has chased high plateaus from being an all-district wide receiver at La Marque High School in its genesis of becoming one of the state’s marquee football programs to becoming a standout in both football and track at the University of Minnesota. When putting the pads on and amazing stopwatches with his speed reached its conclusion, Hutton tackled law and launched a path toward becoming one of the best lawyers in the state of Minnesota. 

So when news of Hutton becoming Commissioner of the Arena Football League on Wednesday, becoming the first Black Commissioner to oversee a professional sports league in the United States, shattering a once-impossible ceiling, Hutton, while realizing the moment, kept things in the perspective he’d known since his youth. 

“It’s a good day for all of us,” he said on Wednesday evening.  

                                                                                                                                  

 “All of us” goes beyond the historic plateau (there’s that word again) Hutton achieved. Those three words may have been said in the chill of New York City, yet they echoed all the way through the hallways of 300 Vauthier in La Marque, where the foundation of Hutton’s passion for success grew its wings and began to take off.

“I’ve really been privileged to come from a winning tradition with the La Marque Cougars with a great community that supported me,” said Hutton. “When you grow up with that type of support, the expectation of being the best is an everyday path.”

Hutton’s passion for success was fostered by others who mentored him and paved the way for him to break a once-impossible ceiling. He credited current Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren, who was the first Black Commissioner in Big Ten history. “He’s somebody I had a chance to speak with and talk with and observe how he moved,” said Hutton.

While also crediting McKinley Boston, who served as athletic director at the University of Minnesota during the time Hutton played receiver for the Golden Gophers (1995-98), Hutton’s biggest mentor was his father, the late Dr. Lee Hutton, Jr., who was one of the first Black surgeons in Galveston County.

“When they label me the first, it almost seems like a normal pathway with the amazing Black men that I have been able to be mentored by,” said Hutton.

Currently the managing partner and founder of the Hutton Firm, he has represented a variety of Fortune 500 companies along with being involved in contract negotiations with several athletes, celebrities, and artists. Hutton had also been involved in high profile cases such as the issue of concussions in college and professional football, and image likeness on video games.

Hutton was approached early last fall by F1 Sports and Entertainment, a Canadian-based investment group that purchased the rights to the AFL in January 2022. “They were connected and engaged to my vision for the Arena Football League,” he said. “My vision was very simple, which is just provide fantastic football to fans who want to see it during the times they can’t get it.”

The league is targeting the summer of 2024 as the start date. Hutton also confirmed the AFL is strongly considering Houston as a potential landing site for a franchise.

Hutton said the 16-team league will honor its roots, which first sprouted in 1986, by returning historic AFL franchises like the Iowa Barnstormers, which produced future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, the Arizona Rattlers, and the Philadelphia Soul, which was onced owned by rock and roll icon Jon Bon Jovi.

“We will bring technology into sports like no other league has before,” said Hutton.

Anyone who knows Hutton is aware that “The Next Big Thing” lies around the corner for the man from La Marque to make his mark once again.

“I just hunger for opportunities to make the world better, but I couldn’t balance this without my wife and my kids, ” he said of his family. “There’s a saying that sharks never sleep, so I feel like I’m still a young shark.”

A young shark, one whose hunting grounds began in La Marque, which is something Lee Hutton will never forget. 

He’s also a shark that many young men and women can look at as a shining example of what happens when a La Marque High School education — combined with focus and purpose — can shatter the common local myth about students who graduated with blue and gold tassels atop their heads. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Polishing Off Fine Diamonds 

Starting the Month With a Bang

Month Closes Out With Busy Slate 

Play Ball!! Softball Scrimmages Begin

The cheerleaders of Clear Creek

Hoops are Hot in Hitchcock

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close