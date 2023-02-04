University of St. Thomas Adds Promise Tuition Program

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Lynda McKdendree remembers making lots of buckeyes in her mom’s smalltown Ohio bakery. She really didn’t enjoy the task, but the chocolate covered peanut butter delicacies were a popular item in Ohio, so she rolled them out to help fill the cases at the bakery.

She wanted to go to a private college, but her parents weren’t so sure there was enough in the family budget to make it happen. “I told my parents just let me apply and I’ll apply for financial aid,” shared McKdendree.

Her financial award letter arrived in the mail and Lynda still remembers the excitement she felt when she realized she would be able to go to the college of her dreams. The financial award, combined with her part-time job and a little help from her parents, afforded her the opportunity to attend Muskingum University, a small college in Ohio and she never regretted her choice.

“I met my husband at college, and we’ve been married 30 years,” shared Lynda.

Today, Lynda is making other young people smile when they receive their financial award letters from University of St. Thomas, where she serves as dean of Scholarships and Financial Aid.

UST is one year into their Promise program, which enables students who have a 3.4 GPA as a high school senior and whose family income is at or below $50,000 to receive funds covering all of their tuition at the University of St. Thomas.

The school has a history of providing scholarships to students in need of financial assistance. But in the past, the entire tuition was not always covered. What the Promise program assures is that the students will pay $0 towards tuition for four years. They must maintain a 2.0 GPA and their family income cannot go over the threshold.

Students such as Alyssa Sierra are enjoying the advantage of a small college because of UST’s Promise program. She is currently majoring in nursing and plans to one day become a pediatric nurse.

To qualify for the UST’s Promise program, a student needs to apply to the college, and complete and submit prepare their FASFA (Federal Student Aid form). For the coming school year Lynda is happy to report she has sent out 175 Promise award letters.

There is still time for more students to receive a Promise award from UST.