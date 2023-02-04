Sunday, February 5, 2023
Polishing Off Fine Diamonds 

by Brandon Williams
While the basketball season heads toward the postseason, both softball and baseball continue the opening stages of a new campaign with a heavy Tuesday slate of scrimmages.

Sunday: Local fans will get the opportunity to watch Dickinson’s Tramon Mark and the nationally-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team in action when they visit Temple at 5:00pm. The game will be live on ESPN2.

Monday: The high school baseball scrimmage schedule will have North Shore and Galveston Ball at Clear Creek for a tri-scrimmage at 3:00pm, followed by Dickinson at Texas City at 4:00pm. Clear Falls at Crosby gets going at 5:00pm.

Texas City will be among the teams participating in the Pasadena Invitational tennis tournament. 

The Rockets host the Kings at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: Home stretch of the girls basketball regular season begins with Bay City at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Hempstead at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Texas City tips off at 6:30pm, with Galveston Ball at La Porte starting at 7:00pm.

The boys’ basketball schedule has La Marque at Bay City at 6:30pm, followed by La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock visits Hempstead at 7:30pm.

In boys’ soccer, La Marque at Columbia starts at 7:15pm. La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood start at 7:30pm.

The girls’ soccer slate has La Marque at Columbia at 5:30pm, while Friendswood at Texas City and Galveston Ball at La Porte start at 7:30pm.

A busy softball scrimmage schedule has Clear Springs at Pearland at 5:00pm, with Dawson at Clear Brook and Brazoswood at Santa Fe at 6:00pm. Pasadena Memorial at Dickinson, Katy Tompkins at Friendswood and Texas City at Danbury each start at 6:30pm.

High school baseball scrimmage play will have Clear Brook at La Porte at 4:00pm, with Dawson at Clear Creek, Lutheran South Academy at Friendswood and Santa Fe at Clear Lake at 4:30pm.

