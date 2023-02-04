Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 59 degrees. Fishing patterns are similar. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs to Siever’s Cut holding redfish in the grass lines biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Stingaree’s to Rollover holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 59 degrees. Runoff from the recent heavy rains have left much of the upper reaches of Trinity off-colored. A few speckled trout, black drum, and sheepshead are being caught on live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Waders catching a few good trout fish up to 6 pounds. A lot of small trout littered along the shorelines. Best baits are mullet imitation plugs and soft plastic lures. A few drum and sheepshead over open bay reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Smith Point holding redfish and trout look for the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drum on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. Hanna’s Reef has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. The East Bay reefs are starting to see action with speckled trout early on artificials, twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 59 degrees. Sheepshead bite is good along the shorelines near Eagle Point. Live shrimp under popping corks fished around the old pier pilings and hard shell bottom is the key. A few redfish and trout being caught near Clear Lake and Sylvan Beach shorelines. Soft and hard plastic baits, along with live shrimp is working best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flounder season has been great with a push of flounder throughout the harbor after the last big front. Pelican Bridge holding flounder on both sides on the shores. Redfish, speckled trout and sheepshead are biting on shrimp under popping cork or free-lined near the jetty rocks. SWP holding speckled trout and sheepshead against rocks free-line shrimp or under a cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout and a few redfish are being caught drifting over deep shell, keying in on streaks of dirty water. Best on soft plastic lures, followed by live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout biting top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Carancahua and Confederate Reefs continue to see action. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.