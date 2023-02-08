DON’T TURN OFF THE LIGHT

I remember earlier in life when my children were young, I would put them in bed, and they would say, “Daddy don’t turn out the light.” It would catch my attention; I would turn and ask, “why not?” Their answer was “something might come in my room.” I tried psyche by saying “just cover your head.” My son replied, “then they will get me because I can’t see.”

As they became older, their fear of darkness left. As the body of Christ (Believers), we too must leave the light on to dispel

the darkness. Too many are covering their heads and can’t see the evil all around them. Their eyes are closed, which has

blinded them, and the enemy is taking advantage of them.

Perversion has become the norm and anytime you speak out against it, you’re condemned. Our children are defenseless

against what adults are feeding them. Social media is quick to say that you’re insensitive. They say that because they don’t agree with God. We didn’t write the book He did. I’m just trying to live by it and protect what I love from that which isn’t godly.

Our children are being affected because of our not willing to take that stance. Everything that is not of God is the enemy of the cross. We must not become desensitized, seduced, or enticed into believing the lie. We shouldn’t be deceived false doctrines (teachings) that turn us away from the truth of God’s word. Now the Spirit expressly says that in latter times, some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron.(1 Timothy 4:1-2) We shouldn’t turn a blind eye to sin for the sake of getting along.

Our children are falling to what the world has to offer because we’re not offering them much. It is our responsibility to stand in the gap on behalf of our children. They’re being seduced and deceived by spirits. Spirits that they are not familiar with, so they are succumbing to them while we stand idly by. Our children are being bombarded with messages of perversion. People in the media, movie industry, and athletics claim not to be role models. In fact, they are the messages and images they send out affects the minds of our children. We must limit the amount of foolishness they see and hear. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15) Our children are hurting. They want to reach out but we’re too busy grinding (working) for the things of this world. The things of comfort, which only last for so long. We neglect the needful thing, our children. Our

children are a gift from God for us to steward over. Psalms 127:3-4 3 Children are an inheritance from the LORD. They are a reward from him. 4 The children born to a man when he is young are like arrows in the hand of a warrior.

Many people want to have it both ways: being a disciple and maintaining control of their own lives. Jesus insists, “You have to

get off the fence to follow Me.” But what amazes me is this counterculture coming out to defy a lifestyle ordained by God.

Counterculture ideas are contrary to biblical values and moral principles. As much as I hate to say this, but western society has become like Sodom and Gomorrah, the two cities that God destroyed for their wickedness. No one wants to or is willing to say wrong is wrong, and evil is evil. Most believers have the mindset of “I don’t want to offend anyone.” They forget that Jesus spent three and a half years offending. We as believers have been given a message for a dying world. We must not hold

back the truth because of fear. Social media and society don’t care what we think or feel about what they believe or do. But we have a mandate to, so let our light shine before others, so that they may see our good works and give glory to your Father

in heaven.

We can’t ask God to make this a better world and be afraid to call sin a sin. The gospel is designed so people will recognize the error of their ways and repent. There’s an old saying, “you can’t see the forest for the trees.” If we entangle ourselves in the lifestyles of this world, how will our light shine?

If you are always worrying about what the people will think about you choosing to live godly, then you cannot please God. If persecution is what you’re afraid of, then you’re worrying about the wrong thing. Jesus said don’t be afraid of those

who want to kill your body, they cannot touch your soul. Only fear God who can destroy both the soul and the

body in hell. (Matthew 10:28)

No man, when he hath lighted a candle, covered it with a vessel, or putted it under a bed; but sets it on a candlestick, that they which enter in may see the light. “If we are to be salt, we can lose our uniqueness nor our effectiveness. (Matthew

5:13-16)

We as believers are to be the odd man out. I once heard someone say that the church has lost its power. I rejected, saying “no, the church hasn’t. In fact, many are still standing strong and haven’t accepted what society has to offer.” Jesus said, “For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father’s, and of the holy angels”. (Luke 9:26) We can’t bow down to the gods of the world. Pressure is being applied but as for us it is written “Be holy for I am Holy.” (1 Peter 1:16) Therefore, seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.

But if our gospel is hidden, it is hidden to them that are lost: In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.

For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus’ sake. For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.

We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed. (2 Corinthians 4;8-10) We as believers must be willing to go down with the ship as they say.

We must stand flat footed with conviction call sin a sin, a lie a lie, and live with the

consequences.

Fight the good fight and “don’t turn out the light”!