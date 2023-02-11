Six Teams, One Dream: Girls Hoops Playoffs Begin

Bi-District girls basketball playoff action begins at 6:00pm on Monday with Clear Springs facing Pearland at Clear Lake High School, while state-ranked Hitchcock faces Tarkington at South Houston High School.

On Tuesday, Clear Creek meets Shadow Creek at Alvin High School beginning at 6:00pm, followed by Clear Brook versus Alief Taylor in the same locale at 7:30pm. Santa Fe meets Barbers Hill at Clear Lake High School beginning at 7:00pm. Dickinson takes on Alief Hastings at Fort Bend Hightower High School at 7:00pm.

Sunday: They’re playing a football game out in Glendale, Arizona. Chiefs. Eagles. Something they call a Super Bowl…

Monday: Opening Day of the 2023 high school softball regular season begins with Clear Brook at Dobie and state-ranked Santa Fe at Clear Creek beginning at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Lamar Consolidated starts at 6:30pm.

A busy high school baseball scrimmage slate has Clear Brook at Alvin and Texas City at Baytown Sterling starting at 4:00pm, followed by Fort Bend Travis at Clear Falls at 4:30pm. Episcopal at Clear Springs begins at 5:00pm.

The La Marque girls’ soccer team visits Needville at 5:30pm, followed by the Cougars boys hitting the pitch at 7:15pm.

The links will be busy as Clear Brook and Clear Springs boys’ golf teams will be among those at Bay Oaks. Clear Falls and Texas City will be among the teams competing in the co-ed event at Moody Gardens, while Santa Fe’s boys team head out to compete at the Strake Jesuit Tournament.

NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the 76ers welcome the Rockets to Philadelphia for a 6:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Tuesday: The softball schedule begins with La Marque at Hitchcock at 4:30pm, with Clear Falls at Pasadena, Clear Springs at Bridgeland and Galveston Ball at MacArthur starting at 6:30pm.

The baseball scrimmage schedule has Pasadena at Hitchcock and Clear Brook at Santa Fe beginning at 4:30pm, followed by Hitchcock at La Marque at 5:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, La Porte at Friendswood and Galveston Ball at Angleton each start at 7:30pm.

The girls’ soccer slate has Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte and Angleton at Galveston Ball at 7:30pm.