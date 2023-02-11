Sunday, February 12, 2023
Six Teams, One Dream: Girls Hoops Playoffs Begin

by Brandon Williams
Bi-District girls basketball playoff action begins at 6:00pm on Monday with Clear Springs facing Pearland at Clear Lake High School, while state-ranked Hitchcock faces Tarkington at South Houston High School.

On Tuesday, Clear Creek meets Shadow Creek at Alvin High School beginning at 6:00pm, followed by Clear Brook versus Alief Taylor in the same locale at 7:30pm. Santa Fe meets Barbers Hill at Clear Lake High School beginning at 7:00pm. Dickinson takes on Alief Hastings at Fort Bend Hightower High School at 7:00pm.

Sunday: They’re playing a football game out in Glendale, Arizona. Chiefs. Eagles. Something they call a Super Bowl…

Monday: Opening Day of the 2023 high school softball regular season begins with Clear Brook at Dobie and state-ranked Santa Fe at Clear Creek beginning at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Lamar Consolidated starts at 6:30pm.

A busy high school baseball scrimmage slate has Clear Brook at Alvin and Texas City at Baytown Sterling starting at 4:00pm, followed by Fort Bend Travis at Clear Falls at 4:30pm. Episcopal at Clear Springs begins at 5:00pm.

The La Marque girls’ soccer team visits Needville at 5:30pm, followed by the Cougars boys hitting the pitch at 7:15pm.

The links will be busy as Clear Brook and Clear Springs boys’ golf teams will be among those at Bay Oaks. Clear Falls and Texas City will be among the teams competing in the co-ed event at Moody Gardens, while Santa Fe’s boys team head out to compete at the Strake Jesuit Tournament. 

NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the 76ers welcome the Rockets to Philadelphia for a 6:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Tuesday: The softball schedule begins with La Marque at Hitchcock at 4:30pm, with Clear Falls at Pasadena, Clear Springs at Bridgeland and Galveston Ball at MacArthur starting at 6:30pm. 

The baseball scrimmage schedule has Pasadena at Hitchcock and Clear Brook at Santa Fe beginning at 4:30pm, followed by Hitchcock at La Marque at 5:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, La Porte at Friendswood and Galveston Ball at Angleton each start at 7:30pm.

The girls’ soccer slate has Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte and Angleton at Galveston Ball at 7:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

