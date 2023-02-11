Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 59 degrees. The Ditch has some redfish against grass sides with an occasional nice trout using popping cork or artificials. The deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 60 degrees. Sylvan Beach is producing fair numbers of sheepshead and black drum over shell along rocky shorelines. Northern end of Galveston Bay is clearing. Catches of speckled trout, redfish, sheepshead, and black drum on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 58 degrees. Waders are still catching fair numbers of speckled trout. Larger fish are being caught on mullet imitation baits. Black drum and sheepshead fair on reefs for those using live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 59 degrees. Sheepshead bite is good with some drum mixed in along the shorelines near Eagle Point on live shrimp. Redfish are being caught along the Kemah and Seabrook shorelines. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties are still holding trout and redfish. Focus on whichever side is the most calm with popping cork and shrimp or free lined shrimp. SWP holding redfish and trout by the rocks and the pier and near the parking lot using popping cork with shrimp. Lower Bay and Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Better catches of redfish and trout coming from deeper water using live shrimp or soft plastics. Mullet imitation baits are producing fair catches of trout to four pounds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp, or top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a redfish and trout early in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees; 1.64 feet above pool. Crappie are good in deep water suspended down 10-15 feet using jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait. Bass are shallow on spinnerbaits or flipping laydowns and stumps. White bass are in the creeks chasing shad biting on slabs. Navigate with caution watching for floating debris.

Texas City: GOOD. 59 degrees. Galveston jetties producing good numbers of sheepshead on live shrimp. Big black drum numbers are improving for those anglers using live crab. Bull redfish bite are fair on cut mullet and dead shad. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the Dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish are at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 59 degrees. Cold and windy weather is in the forecast so the fish will be slow and sluggish. Sheepshead, drum and flounder catches in Chocolate Bay, Cold Pass and San Luis Pass with live shrimp on popping cork or freelined. Trout catches drifting with popping cork and shrimp or artificial lures in Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bay. Redfish and trout in the harbor with live finger mullet or live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 59 degrees. Most anglers are catching good sized trout drifting along the west end, a few catches wading off the shoreline as the sun goes down. When the weather allows wade or drift with artificials lures for redfish and trout. Few catches of sheepshead on live shrimp. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 59 degrees. The water in The Colorado River is stained and the bite is slow but should clear in a week. Low tides after the cold front have most anglers fishing in the deeper water of East Bay. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 57 degrees. Trout are spotty on the outside of the jetties with live shrimp, rootbeer colored artificial shrimp, magic grass soft plastics, and live shrimp. Redfish are good at the ends of the jetties on sardines, and dead shrimp. Sheepshead are plentiful everywhere using live or dead shrimp. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.