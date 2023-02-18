Feel FREE to Call on Mobile Geeks

Mobile Computer Geeks provides complete and affordable computer support directly to your home or office. With more

than 25 years’ experience, Mobile Computer Geeks’ knowledge and expertise enables them to locate the problem, fix it and get your computer back up to speed.

Mobile computer Geeks is successful because satisfied customers recommend the Geeks to their family and friends. “I would like to say Thank You to our many business and residential customers that have supported us through the years. Customer service and is key to our success.” The company provides service to all of Galveston County and the surrounding areas. A quick response time allows Mobile Computer Geeks to provide same-day service in most cases. Computer support services offered include computer tune-up, computer upgrades, virus removal, operating system installs, upgrades, custom PC builds and security cameras.

Mobile Computer Geeks also provides networking services, including network design, network and internet security, secure wireless connections, installing network cabling. When Mobile Computer Geeks troubleshoot a computer problem, they come up with a solution and take time to explain the problem. as well as explain the issue to the customer. They also provide a detailed list of the repairs that have been completed along with what maintenance or repairs are needed at a future date. To reach Mobile Computer Geeks, call (409) 938- GEEK or visit their website at www.938GEEK.com or call 409-938-4335