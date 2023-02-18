Saturday, February 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Feel FREE to Call on Mobile Geeks
Business

Feel FREE to Call on Mobile Geeks

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Mobile Computer Geeks provides complete and affordable computer support directly to your home or office. With more
than 25 years’ experience, Mobile Computer Geeks’ knowledge and expertise enables them to locate the problem, fix it and get your computer back up to speed.
Mobile computer Geeks is successful because satisfied customers recommend the Geeks to their family and friends. “I would like to say Thank You to our many business and residential customers that have supported us through the years. Customer service and is key to our success.” The company provides service to all of Galveston County and the surrounding areas. A quick response time allows Mobile Computer Geeks to provide same-day service in most cases. Computer support services offered include computer tune-up, computer upgrades, virus removal, operating system installs, upgrades, custom PC builds and security cameras.
Mobile Computer Geeks also provides networking services, including network design, network and internet security, secure wireless connections, installing network cabling. When Mobile Computer Geeks troubleshoot a computer problem, they come up with a solution and take time to explain the problem. as well as explain the issue to the customer. They also provide a detailed list of the repairs that have been completed along with what maintenance or repairs are needed at a future date. To reach Mobile Computer Geeks, call (409) 938- GEEK or visit their website at www.938GEEK.com or call 409-938-4335

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

New financial program at AMOCO helps underserved

DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO REMODELS HITCHCOCK STORE AND ADD PRODUCE

Spotlight on Business: Starr Automotive

Friendswood unveils new physical Gift Card to keep more dollars local

Sosa has a heart for Texas and his homeland, Panama

Texas Deals with Traffic Congestion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close