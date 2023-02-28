Month Begins With a Lift 

March receives a big lift as Dickinson hosts the boys’ regional powerlifting finals on Saturday. The best of the best will earn a trip to Abilene later this month.

Wednesday: The Rockets host star guard Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, who arrive at Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Clear Creek ISD will host its annual tournament, which also includes Dickinson, state-ranked Friendswood and Texas City. Meanwhile, Galveston Ball participates in the Barbers Hill Tournament, with Hitchcock taking part in the Anahuac Tournament. La Marque heads out to the Cleveland Rotary Club Tournament, while Santa Fe will be one of several elite teams taking part in the always-stacked Brenham Tournament.

The softball slate is highlighted by the Friendswood Girls Softball Association Tournament that includes Clear Brook and Clear Springs. Clear Falls is at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tourney, while Dickinson is at the Barbers Hill Tournament.

Friday: The boys’ soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Friendswood at Texas City, and Galveston Ball at La Porte each starting at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer side of things, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood, La Porte at Galveston Ball, and Texas City at Friendswood each begin at 7:30pm.

In softball, O’Connell at Hitchcock starts at 5:00pm, with Port Arthur Memorial at Galveston Ball beginning at 6:00pm. Texas City at Clear Lake starts at 6:30pm.

The track and field slate will have Clear Springs hosting the Charger Relays that will also include Clear Brook. Clear Falls will be among the schools competing in the Lamar Consolidated ISD Relays.

La Marque hosts Columbia for girls’ and boys’ soccer. The girls hit the pitch at 10:00am while the boys begin at 12:00pm.

The Rockets and Spurs meet in San Antonio, with the loser feeling more like a winner in the chase to drafting Victor Wembanyama, regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James, in the NBA Draft this June. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm, leading into the game at 7:00pm.