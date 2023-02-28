Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Month Begins With a Lift 
Sports

Month Begins With a Lift 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

March receives a big lift as Dickinson hosts the boys’ regional powerlifting finals on Saturday. The best of the best will earn a trip to Abilene later this month.

Wednesday: The Rockets host star guard Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, who arrive at Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Clear Creek ISD will host its annual tournament, which also includes Dickinson, state-ranked Friendswood and Texas City. Meanwhile, Galveston Ball participates in the Barbers Hill Tournament, with Hitchcock taking part in the Anahuac Tournament. La Marque heads out to the Cleveland Rotary Club Tournament, while Santa Fe will be one of several elite teams taking part in the always-stacked Brenham Tournament. 

The softball slate is highlighted by the Friendswood Girls Softball Association Tournament that includes Clear Brook and Clear Springs. Clear Falls is at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tourney, while Dickinson is at the Barbers Hill Tournament. 

Friday: The boys’ soccer schedule will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Friendswood at Texas City, and Galveston Ball at La Porte each starting at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer side of things, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood, La Porte at Galveston Ball, and Texas City at Friendswood each begin at 7:30pm.

In softball, O’Connell at Hitchcock starts at 5:00pm, with Port Arthur Memorial at Galveston Ball beginning at 6:00pm. Texas City at Clear Lake starts at 6:30pm.

The track and field slate will have Clear Springs hosting the Charger Relays that will also include Clear Brook. Clear Falls will be among the schools competing in the Lamar Consolidated ISD Relays.

Saturday: In track and field, Clear Falls will be among the schools competing in the Lamar Consolidated ISD Relays.

La Marque hosts Columbia for girls’ and boys’ soccer. The girls hit the pitch at 10:00am while the boys begin at 12:00pm. 

The Rockets and Spurs meet in San Antonio, with the loser feeling more like a winner in the chase to drafting Victor Wembanyama, regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James, in the NBA Draft this June. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm, leading into the game at 7:00pm. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dickinson alum Chris Welch added more trophies

Dickinson High School livestock judging team

Dickinson Lady Gator Powerlifting Team

Galveston Ball Girls’ Powerlifting Team

February is Going, Going (And Will Be), Gone

Texas City Lady Stings Powerlifting team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close