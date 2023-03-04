Sunday, March 5, 2023
Gardening

Plant Sale on Friday, March 23, 2023

by Publisher
Come to our Discovery Garden, 4102 Main Street, La Marque for an in-person plant sale during our March Madness Plant Sale on Friday, March 23, 2023. The sale will feature Master Gardener grown plants, perennials, spring vegetables, peppers & herbs. Shop from 9am to noon, take time to stroll through our gardens and visit with Galveston County Master Gardeners. Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners’ online store for more details: https://store.galvestonmg.org

