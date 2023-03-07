Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Galveston History with a Comedic Guide

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Visitors to Galveston now have the option of taking a narrated bus tour of the island. Baywatch Tours expanded their offerings in fall 2022 by adding two buses which are fully enclosed with refreshing cool air blowing throughout the tour.

Captain Glen has been in Galveston for 20 years and takes passengers out for a 30-minute ride. His preference is driving rather than steering a boat. With his comedic style of storytelling, his passengers are entertained and educated on the history of Galveston.  

Pulling up to the intersection of Broadway and 25th Street, you can hear Captain Glen tell the story of the Texas Heroes’ monument. You also hear passengers say things like; “wow,” “amazing,” and “beautiful as they point and look intently. 

Passing through the Silk-Stocking District, the passengers’ eyes take in all the sights of the Victorian homes along the road. 

If you aren’t sure what the purpose of the blue and white-striped mini buildings are that dot the Seawall, your driver might give you a hint with a touch of humor. While on the Seawall, the passengers learn more about World War II and the gun mounts that were built to ward off submarine attacks. 

The tour lasts 30 minutes and passes by the famous Galveston cemeteries along with some of the famous mansions and St Patrick’s Church. As the tour comes to an end, it rides along parts of Galveston’s Strand District with the driver shedding some light on the various buildings.

Keep your eyes out for a bunch of cool stuff, because as Captain Glen pointed out there’s a sign on The Strand that advertises a bunch of cool stuff.

