Galveston Bay a Place of Intrigue

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As a parent that whining little voice uttering the phrase, we all dread, “I’m bored,” can sound like fingernails on a chalkboard. If you live near Galveston, there’s a couple things you can take kids to enjoy such as a picnic lunch on the beach. Why not plan to take in one of those touristy activities because they are just plain fun, such as dolphin watching?

Watching dolphins propel themselves in and out of the water in Galveston Bay is kind of like catching Mardi Gras beads: you just can’t get enough.

Baywatch Dolphin Rides is a favorite tourist experience, and it is something even locals enjoy. The captain of your tour will tell you straight up there is no guarantee you will see dolphins, because of course, the dolphins in the bay are free agents able to do whatever their dolphin hearts wish.

There are lifejackets under each seat, one for everyone onboard, just in case something goes wrong. But if you accidently drop your phone in the water while capturing some great photos, there isn’t much to do but wave goodbye to your phone (or your hat, or your sunglasses or even a camera).

While on the tour, you will view some of the ever-changing seascape of the Galveston Bay and Port. If you want a chance to see the USS Texas in drydock, you’ll get that on the tour at least while it’s still in drydock. Your captain will give you some of the ship’s history and you can snap a photo as the cruise moves past.

If you are hoping to wave up at passengers on a cruise ship, that’s part of the fun of the tour. Maybe you will get lucky and there will be a Del Monte ship at dock; even if you don’t see the ship, your captain will educate you on the long history of Del Monte bananas coming into Galveston’s port.

Sometimes you might even catch a view of a fisherman or two or three waist-deep in the water off the shores of Pelican Island. You can wave, but the boat won’t get too close because it just wouldn’t be proper to go and scare off all the fish.

The boat is turning, and the captain is saying something, “Front left, front left, everyone on the right stand and look passengers on the left stay seated!” The captain has spotted dolphins. The ooo’s and ah’s and pointing begin. Children turn to parents gleefully proclaiming they had seen the dolphin(s).

“Right back, those on the left stand up those on the right stay seated!” Again, the captain’s voice is heard. The ooo’s and ahs and children’s excitement repeats. It’s not just the children who are excited, everyone on the little touring vessel is caught up with the lure of the leaping dolphins.

Then the water is quiet and not a dolphin is seen, but the captain, an expert at sighting dolphins, does some quick moves with the boat and keeps his eyes out for the next batch of dolphins. Captain Adam happens to know a lot about dolphins, and he shares his knowledge with the passengers.

About fifteen to twenty minutes is spent chasing after the ocean creatures. On a good day, there can be countless sightings of the marine mammals some in groups of up to five are spotted. Next the captain steers the vessel towards the ghostly appearance of William Wallace.

In the lore of Galveston history, former Texas Ranger William Wallace stood his ground right near the shore. He refused to sell his property to UTMB. He even made his children agree to continue his stance after his death. They sold his property. Since then, the image of Wallace has appeared on the building right where his house once stood.

Each captain brings their own little bit of history to the tour. For example, Captain Adam spoke of his years in the US Coast Guard and going aboard the many shrimp boats anchored at the port.

Though there is no guarantee you will see dolphins, the chances are good you will, because the captains are experts at helping that to happen. But if you don’t see any dolphins, you will have a lot of fun out on your tour. Even if you see dolphins, you might not get great photos, because they are darting in and out of the water without announcing their presence.

Sure, you can go see dolphins leaping about in almost any port city or you could take the ferry at no cost, but there is just something about the combination of dolphin watching along with the other intriguing sites found in Galveston Bay that pleases people of all ages. It’s an experience can’t be replicated outside of the waters of Galveston Bay.