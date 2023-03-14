Go Midwest, Hoops Fans 

When it comes to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and local interest, the Midwest Region is where the action is at, as Houston, Texas, and Texas A&M will each seek to work their way into Houston for the Final Four. All three teams are in action on Thursday with the prospect of a Longhorns-Aggies collision a strong possibility.

Wednesday: Clear Falls hosts the Knight Relays Invitational beginning at 9:00am.

Texas Southern meets Fairleigh Dickinson in a clash of #16 seeds in an East Region First Four matchup beginning at 5:40pm on TruTV.

The Rockets host the Lakers for a 7:00pm tip at Toyota Center. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: There is one high school baseball game on tap when Hitchcock visits Danbury at 7:00pm.

The NCAA men’s basketball tourney will see top-seed Houston facing #16 Northern Kentucky at the Midwest Regional beginning at 8:20pm on TNT. Texas, second in the Midwest, will meet #15 seed Colgate at 6:25pm (TBS). Texas A&M, the seventh seed in the Midwest, collides with #10 seed Penn State at 8:55pm (TBS).

Friday: A busy day of high school baseball will have Iowa Colony at La Marque beginning at 11:00am, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each starting at 1:00pm. State-ranked Friendswood at Angleton and La Porte at Texas City both start at 6:00pm.

The Pelicans, aspiring for a play-in spot, will visit the Rockets for the first of two games in Houston over the weekend. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm leading into the game, which starts at 7:00pm.

Saturday: Winners from Thursday’s Midwest Regional opening round face off. Broadcast schedules will be determined on late Thursday.