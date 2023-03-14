Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Go Midwest, Hoops Fans 

by Brandon Williams
When it comes to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and local interest, the Midwest Region is where the action is at, as Houston, Texas, and Texas A&M will each seek to work their way into Houston for the Final Four. All three teams are in action on Thursday with the prospect of a Longhorns-Aggies collision a strong possibility.

Wednesday: Clear Falls hosts the Knight Relays Invitational beginning at 9:00am.

Texas Southern meets Fairleigh Dickinson in a clash of #16 seeds in an East Region First Four matchup beginning at 5:40pm on TruTV.

 The Rockets host the Lakers for a 7:00pm tip at Toyota Center. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: There is one high school baseball game on tap when Hitchcock visits Danbury at 7:00pm.

The NCAA men’s basketball tourney will see top-seed Houston facing #16 Northern Kentucky at the Midwest Regional beginning at 8:20pm on TNT. Texas, second in the Midwest, will meet #15 seed Colgate at 6:25pm (TBS). Texas A&M, the seventh seed in the Midwest, collides with #10 seed Penn State at 8:55pm (TBS). 

Friday: A busy day of high school baseball will have Iowa Colony at La Marque beginning at 11:00am, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each starting at 1:00pm. State-ranked Friendswood at Angleton and La Porte at Texas City both start at 6:00pm.

 The Pelicans, aspiring for a play-in spot, will visit the Rockets for the first of two games in Houston over the weekend. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm leading into the game, which starts at 7:00pm.

Saturday: Winners from Thursday’s Midwest Regional opening round face off. Broadcast schedules will be determined on late Thursday.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

