Lone Star College Hoops Clash Looms

by Brandon Williams
Based on the outcome of Friday’s Midwest Region semifinals, local fans could see a Houston vs. Texas final with the winner advancing to the Final Four in Houston this weekend. Gametime will be determined after Friday’s games.

Sunday: The Rockets visit the Cavaliers beginning at 5:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin coverage with the pregame show at 4:30pm.

Monday: The road to the state golf finals begins for Friendswood, Santa Fe, Texas City, and the rest of the teams in 18-5A as they begin their two-day meet at the Country Place Golf Club in Pearland.

Madison Square Garden awaits the Rockets when they visit the Knicks beginning at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule starts with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Santa Fe, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, La Porte at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Bay City and Texas City at state-ranked Friendswood all at 6:090pm. Boling at Hitchcock starts at 7:00pm.

In softball, Boling at Hitchcock starts at 5:00pm, followed by La Marque at Bay City at 5:30pm. Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Angleton at Galveston Ball, Friendswood at La Porte, and state-ranked Santa Fe at Manvel each start at 6:30pm.

