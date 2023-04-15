Saturday, April 15, 2023
Astros Collide With Thunder From Up North 

by Brandon Williams
Things won’t get easy for the Astros after completing a weekend set against a Rangers team that is off to a strong start. Toronto comes into Houston for a three-game set that could be a very early sneak preview for what lies ahead in October.

Sunday: The Astros and Rangers complete their weekend set at Minute Maid Park with a national audience on Sunday Night Baseball beginning at 6:00pm.

Monday: Houston’s homestand continues when Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and an explosive Blue Jays offense arrives for a 7:10 pm matchup. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final week of the high school softball regular season begins with Sweeny at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Friendswood at Manvel, Galveston Ball at state-ranked Pearland, and state-ranked Santa Fe at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

The high school baseball slate starts with Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, state-ranked Friendswood at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Sweeny, and Texas City at Manvel at 6:00pm. Santa Fe at state-ranked La Porte begins at 7:00pm.

The Astros continue their series against the Blue Jays at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 6;30pm.

