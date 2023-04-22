Brenda and the Bible: Just, In Passing By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

The Texas Senate just passed a bill that would require public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom beginning next year.

Now, even though the Ten Commandments were given under the Old Covenant, and under the New Covenant we are not under the law anymore, Matt. 22:36-40, I do agree that our children need to be taught or reminded that there is a God, and to teach them to fear, that is to acknowledge/reverence/respect Him as our Creator, whom all mankind will stand before and give an account to.

My parents taught us this respect/reverence for God at home, but I also remember having corporate prayer in school, and even though I did not always behave well in school, it was a good reminder in the absence of my parents.

Before I made my choices, I often considered that there is a God, and that He was/is always present.

When I was tempted to lie, or steal a pencil, or cheat, etc, I distinctly remember thinking about God, and many times this remembrance, (healthy fear/respect), was the deciding factor in my decision making.

Another Senate bill gained passage which would allow public and private schools to adopt a policy requiring every campus to set aside a time for students and employees to read the Bible or other religious texts and pray.

I also love this bill, because our nation was founded on Biblical truths and the first schools used the Bible as their main curriculum. (I encourage you to go to wallbuilders.com to view original documents.)

A while back I saw something being shared on social media that I had to stop and ponder on for a moment as it described “the old days” when we were children.

And for the most part it was true. I included my own experiences, and here is a part of this reflection from the past.

“No one who visited our home ever left empty handed. You had a paper sack of vegetables/fruit/pecans or homemade popcorn balls and candy. Whatever we had, our parents shared with others.

We grew up during a time when we mowed lawns, pulled weeds, babysat, helped neighbors with chores to be able to earn our own money. We by no means were given everything we wanted.

We went outside a lot to play, ride bikes, climb trees, run with friends, play hide and seek, or went swimming. (We lived in the country so our swimming was done in the ditches after a hard rain.)

My parents decided everything we watched on TV or didn’t watch.

And 99% of the time it was things that dad wanted to watch. (Sports, wildlife programs, news programs, variety shows.)

After school, we came home and did homework and chores, before going outside or having friends over. We would ride our bikes for hours. We had to tell our parents where we were going, who we were going with, and be home when the street lights came on!

You LEARNED from your parents instead of disrespecting them, and treating them as if they knew absolutely nothing. What they said was LAW, and you did not question it, and you had better know it!

Our parents took us to church and taught us to pray.

We watched what we said around our elders because we knew if we DISRESPECTED ANY grown-up we would get our behinds whipped, it wasn’t called abuse, it was called discipline!

We held doors, carried groceries, and gave up our seat for an older person without being asked. You didn’t hear curse words on the radio in songs or TV.

“Please” “Thank you” “Yes please” “No thank you” “Yes ma’am” “No ma’am” “Yes Sir” and “No Sir” were part of our daily vocabulary!”

As I read about these things I had to ask the question, “So what has changed in our society in the past 50 years or so?”

Well, I believe it is that fear of God that is missing. Again, by fear I mean the respect, reverence and acknowledgement that there is a God, and we are not Him.

Today, self is exalted/adored/glorified. Our society is so dominated by feelings and emotions that common sense is as rare as hen’s teeth.

Offenses are presented as a right instead of a choice. To choose not to be offended by everything under the sun. It is almost unheard of to be told, “the truth is, it’s not all about you and your life is not more important than anyone else’s.”

You know the Apostle Paul warns a young Timothy in 2 Tim. 3:1 …”But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come; For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God …”

Our children need to learn that while we should not ignore our feelings, neither should we allow them to govern our lives. Feelings and emotions change like the wind, and with age. We have the responsibility to tell our children the truth and guide them the way they go, not the way they could go. We also have the responsibility to affirm truth, for instance that they were created either male or female, not both.

“Despisers of good.” You know what I am saying here is not considered good, but rather considered as hate speech, by a few.

John 1:17 tells us, “For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” Grace and truth. To exclude one from the other is an error.

“Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?

Jesus said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it; ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.”

To love God, we must also love His written word, which is Holy Spirit inspired.

(These two bills that I mentioned are now headed to the house for consideration. Please pray about this and if you are in agreement, encourage the passage of these bills by contacting your State Representatives.)

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com