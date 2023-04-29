Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some black drum, pompano, small shark and occasional redfish. The North Jetty surf side holding sheepshead and trout against rocks look for bait. Redfish in the channel on Carolina rigged mullet, shad, and crab. The end holds nice schools of trout and sheepshead. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 69 degrees. Open bay is too rough to fish, so fish in areas protected from the wind. Few speckled trout, black drum, redfish, and some sheepshead catches with live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 70 degrees. All species are slow due to high winds. Waders are catching a few trout and redfish along protected shorelines and in the bayous. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Fishing is improving after a front move through last weekend. The strong winds and rain muddied the bay creating tougher fishing conditions. Several good speckled trout, flounder, redfish, and black drum are in the marshes where the water is best. The bite has been more consistent in the evening on outgoing tides as the weather stabilizes. Most catches came on flats in and close to drains, as well as flooded grass on the higher tides for redfish prowling for an easy meal. Best artificial bait was 1/4 ounce jig heads with the purple reign color triggering some great action with either a slow retrieve or bouncing off the bottom. Live bait anglers utilized shrimp under a popping cork with a 24 inch leader. The topwater Bite has been decent, but not on fire like last week. This is a good time to get out on the water to beat the crowds. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou (Drain) holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Then Hanna’s is great early on same bait or twitching artificials. Look for birds and slicks, and moving bait. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. High winds have not been favorable for fishing. Moses Lake is producing decent catches of speckled trout near the Flood Gate with live shrimp. Scattered speckled trout and black drum catches along the rocks near Swan Lake. Live shrimp is the best bait, but a few catches will bite on live croaker. Mid bay rocks are fair for black drum, and a few speckled trout on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The South Jetty still holding Trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with live shrimp or soft plastic. SWP Holding redfish from Pier and from rocks. Sheepshead in front of the concrete Seawall. The drains out of Swan Lake and Campbell’s Slough holding sheepshead with an occasional Redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout are good wading the coves adjacent to deep water. The best bite is on artificial lures, but croakers are gaining attention. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW holding fish through greens cut and Carancahua cut holding trout and redfish with the amount of wind wind we are getting. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.15 feet above pool. Water runoff has lowered the water temperature. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Some catfish are staying close to bulkheads waiting for the shad spawn to resume. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water fishing black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Structures are holding smaller fish. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: FAIR. 68 degrees. Fishing has been tough due to high winds. A few reports of black drum and bull redfish catches. A few sheepshead, sharks and slot redfish were taken along the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Speckled trout catches were slow, but anglers fishing protected areas in the Galveston channel had limited success. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou, holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The Rock shoals south of the dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Millers Point holding a few trout and occasional Redfish. Look for slicks and birds this time of year. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 70-73 degrees. Bay fish are biting, but the high winds create tough fishing conditions. Freeport Harbor is holding trout, redfish and drum using live shrimp under a popping cork. Fish are still in the jetties if the weather permits. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay:SLOW. 74 degrees. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady, and fishing is weather dependent. The high tides have scattered the fish, and pushed some fish in the back lakes. Slot trout can be caught wading the shorelines with topwaters, or drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork when the winds allow. Redfish and drum are scarce with a few catches on bay reefs. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 74 degrees. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady, and fishing is weather dependent. The high tides have scattered the fish, and pushed some fish in the back lakes. Glass minnows are running the shorelines attracting trout and redfish. Look for diving schools of pelicans. Slot trout can be caught wading the shorelines with topwaters, or drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish and drum are scarce with a few catches on bay reefs. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.