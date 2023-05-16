Astros Continue Home Cooking

While the Dynamo continue their road swing, there is plenty of baseball for locals to watch in person as the Astros continue a weeklong homestand that sees the Cubs conclude their series before the Athletics arrive to Minute Maid Park for the weekend.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series with the Cubs beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo are on the road as they visit Minnesota United FC at 7:30pm. The match can be seen on Apple’s MLS package.

Thursday: See the separate schedule to see where the area’s high school and baseball teams are playing their respective postseason series.

Friday: After a day off, the Astros welcome the Athletics for the first of a three-game set starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Game two of the series between the Athletics and Astros gets a 3:10pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm.

The Dynamo visit instate rival FC Dallas beginning at 7:30pm. The match is part of Apple’s MLS package.