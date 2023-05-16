Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Sports

Astros Continue Home Cooking

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

While the Dynamo continue their road swing, there is plenty of baseball for locals to watch in person as the Astros continue a weeklong homestand that sees the Cubs conclude their series before the Athletics arrive to Minute Maid Park for the weekend.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series with the Cubs beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo are on the road as they visit Minnesota United FC at 7:30pm. The match can be seen on Apple’s MLS package.

Thursday: See the separate schedule to see where the area’s high school and baseball teams are playing their respective postseason series.

Friday: After a day off, the Astros welcome the Athletics for the first of a three-game set starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Game two of the series between the Athletics and Astros gets a 3:10pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm.

The Dynamo visit instate rival FC Dallas beginning at 7:30pm. The match is part of Apple’s MLS package.

