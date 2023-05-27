Monday, May 29, 2023
Lights, Camera — Surprise!

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Ernie Deats was honored at the monthly luncheon for the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce with a surprise unveiling of him on the front cover of this year’s community guide. The luncheon was hosted by Maria’s in Dickinson.

Though Deats had posed for the photos, he wasn’t fully in on the purpose of the photo shoot. He was a bit shocked to see himself on the cover.

Not only is he on the front cover, but also he was asked to write a short account of his experiences growing up in small town—Dickinson. The audience listened intently as he read his story about growing up in Dickinson. 

The guide is intended to reflect the community, and all articles and photos were crafted by residents of Dickinson. 

“When people pick up one of our guides, they are truly reading the heart of Dickinson,” Dawn King, Chamber of Commerce President, and Chair, explained to the attendees. 

Featured in the guide is the photography of David Paulissen and Sarah Nava. 

The guide highlights yearly traditions such as the Christmas Light festival and showcases historic properties and includes some black and white photos from the town’s past. Blue herons and the other bright colored feathered residents of the city on the bayou are a part of the guide’s colorful presentation of the city of Dickinson. 

From the front cover to the back cover, the guide does indeed present the heart and warmth of Dickinson with complete coverage of all that makes Dickinson a contemporary city even as it continues to honor small town traditions. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

