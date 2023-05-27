Monday, May 29, 2023
Awards

Santa Fe’s Welsh Elected to the NAEF Board of Directors

by Brandon Williams
 Gina Welsh of the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation elected to the NAEF Board of Directors.

The National Association of Education Foundations (NAEF) announced the election of Gina Welsh to the NAEF Board of Directors. Welsh will serve with 18 other education foundation leaders from across the United States.

“We are excited that Gina Welsh will serve the NAEF Board,” said NAEF Executive Director Peter Constantinou. “Gina is dedicated to the education foundation industry, serving as a mentor to other professionals who work tirelessly for the benefit of children across the country.”

Welsh, Executive Director of the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation in Santa Fe, TX, is deeply passionate about supporting education. Gina joined the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe TX Education Foundation in January 2019 and began employment in November of that year. She has started working toward completing the Certified Education Foundation Leader (CEFL) program.  Her work is focused on developing community awareness to support the educators and students in Santa Fe ISD through additional educational experiences that enhance the classroom experience. This approach is invaluable to address the challenges facing our nation’s schools.

Welsh, born and raised in Illinois, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She has lived in Texas for 20 years, her husband is a Santa Fe ISD alumni, and they have twin 13 year old boys who will enter 8th grade in the fall at Santa Fe Junior High. Gina serves as the Chairman of the Santa Fe, Texas, Chamber of Commerce, and is active with the Texas City LaMarque Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as part of the Community Support Alliance that works to support families in need in Santa Fe and Hitchcock schools.

