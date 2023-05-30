Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Double the Dynamo 

by Brandon Williams
It’s not too often the Dynamo will have two matches in one week, but the end of this week is an exception as they visit both Vancouver and St. Louis as the calendar turns from May to June. 

Wednesday: The month of May ends for the Astros with a 7:10pm matchup against the Twins to close out the series with the American League Central leaders. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Dynamo fans will be up late as they square off against the Vancouver Whitecaps starting at 9:30pm. The match can be seen for free on Apple TV.

Thursday: June begins with a four-game set against the visiting Angels, which begins at 7:10pm. The game will be aired on FS1 and also on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, which opens at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: The Angels will have Shonei Othani on the mound for the second game of the series. The slugger/hurler will also likely be in the lineup with the game beginning at 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. 

Saturday: Chances are good the roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed when the Angels and Astros start at 3:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 2:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo continue their road swing when they visit St. Louis CITY SC starting at 7:30pm. The match can be seen for free on Apple TV.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

