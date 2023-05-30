Double the Dynamo 

It’s not too often the Dynamo will have two matches in one week, but the end of this week is an exception as they visit both Vancouver and St. Louis as the calendar turns from May to June.

Wednesday: The month of May ends for the Astros with a 7:10pm matchup against the Twins to close out the series with the American League Central leaders. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Dynamo fans will be up late as they square off against the Vancouver Whitecaps starting at 9:30pm. The match can be seen for free on Apple TV.

Thursday: June begins with a four-game set against the visiting Angels, which begins at 7:10pm. The game will be aired on FS1 and also on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, which opens at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: The Angels will have Shonei Othani on the mound for the second game of the series. The slugger/hurler will also likely be in the lineup with the game beginning at 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Chances are good the roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed when the Angels and Astros start at 3:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 2:30pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo continue their road swing when they visit St. Louis CITY SC starting at 7:30pm. The match can be seen for free on Apple TV.