Thursday, June 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Graduation 2023
Education

Graduation 2023

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Michaela Brown and her grandson Walter Brown graduated together from Upward Hope Academy’s 16th graduation. This year’s graduating class had a total of 60 students. Students varying in ages from 17 through grandma and grandpa were all part of the graduation ceremony held at First Baptist Church in Galveston. UHA provides the opportunity for students, regardless of their age, to get a high school diploma. It is a free, private, non-profit school that believes every student has a purpose and works to give students who aren’t doing well at traditional high schools a second chance. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Voters are Encouraged to Participate in COM Position 7 (At-Large) Trustee Runoff...

Texas City High School Class of 2024 Senior Yearbook photo bookings

Space still available for TCISD Robotics Camp

La Marque High School Choir

Goodie Bag Items Needed for New Teachers & Staff

Texas City provides a Summer Meal Program for children and teens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close