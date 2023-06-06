Graduation 2023

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor
Michaela Brown and her grandson Walter Brown graduated together from Upward Hope Academy’s 16th graduation. This year’s graduating class had a total of 60 students. Students varying in ages from 17 through grandma and grandpa were all part of the graduation ceremony held at First Baptist Church in Galveston. UHA provides the opportunity for students, regardless of their age, to get a high school diploma. It is a free, private, non-profit school that believes every student has a purpose and works to give students who aren’t doing well at traditional high schools a second chance.